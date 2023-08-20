 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 MLB Little League Classic Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The pros are headed to Williamsport to show the kids how it’s done. The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies take to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the 2023 MLB Little League Classic as part of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” block. You can watch the 2023 Little League Classic this Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 MLB Little League Classic

About the Little League Classic

Phillies and Nationals players will attend Little League Baseball World Series games earlier in the day, as is tradition. Their goal is to demonstrate their commitment to helping grow the game at the youth level and engage with young fans. Later that evening, Little League Baseball World Series players and their families will fill the stadium and watch the pros.

Since 2017, MLB teams have played in the Little League World Classic, starting with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. In 2018, the Phillies “hosted” the Mets, while in 2019, the Pirates “visited” the Cubs. The event skipped 2020 and returned in 2021 when the Cleveland Guardians played the Los Angeles Angels. In 2022, Williamsport got a taste of an AL East rivalry when the Baltimore Orioles played the Boston Red Sox.

How to Stream the 2023 MLB Little League Classic for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 MLB Little League Classic live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

The first pitch at the Little League Classic is always special.

