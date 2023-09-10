How to Watch the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Live Online Without Cable

The quest for the NASCAR Cup championship takes all 16 playoff racers to Kansas City, Kansas for the Hollywood Casino 400. A stacked playoff field led by Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick will try to navigate the giant oval and earn a spot in the round of 12. Larson already has a playoff win under his belt — can he add another this Sunday? Find out this Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

About the Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile oval track known for its unique banking. The track has hosted NASCAR races since 2001, where Jeff Gordon won the inaugural race. The race consists of 3 stages, covering 267 laps and spanning 400 miles. Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin all share the record with 3 victories each at Kansas Speedway.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the race with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters for both races, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters throughout the weekend.

How to Stream the Hollywood Casino 400 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

