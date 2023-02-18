How to Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Live for Free Without Cable

Forget the Skills Competition, Three-Point Contest, and even the All-Star game itself — everyone’s here for the Dunk Contest. The Dunk Contest has long served as the main event of NBA All-Star Weekend and this year’s event is no exception. See which of the four young stars duking it out for basketball immortality will win the prestigious 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Championship this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

When: Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET TV: TNT

TNT



About the NBA Dunk Contest

This year’s Dunk Contest field is made up of four budding NBA stars who are ready to make a leap into the mainstream. Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jericho Sims representing the New York Knicks make up the Dunk Contest participants. We’ll also see five NBA legends make up the Judge’s table, including three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, eight-time WNBA All-Star Lisa Leslie, 14-time NBA All-Star Karl Malone, two-time Dunk Contest champ Harold Miner, and Dunk Contest legend Dominique Wilkins.

