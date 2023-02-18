 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Forget the Skills Competition, Three-Point Contest, and even the All-Star game itself — everyone’s here for the Dunk Contest. The Dunk Contest has long served as the main event of NBA All-Star Weekend and this year’s event is no exception. See which of the four young stars duking it out for basketball immortality will win the prestigious 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Championship this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

While Sling TV is our top choice for a live TV streaming service because of its 50% off your first-month deal, if you just want to watch the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trail.

About the NBA Dunk Contest

This year’s Dunk Contest field is made up of four budding NBA stars who are ready to make a leap into the mainstream. Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jericho Sims representing the New York Knicks make up the Dunk Contest participants. We’ll also see five NBA legends make up the Judge’s table, including three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, eight-time WNBA All-Star Lisa Leslie, 14-time NBA All-Star Karl Malone, two-time Dunk Contest champ Harold Miner, and Dunk Contest legend Dominique Wilkins.

How to Stream the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

HYPE: Trey Murphy III Slam Dunk Contest | 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

