How to Watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs LeBron James’ Lakers vs. Steph Curry’s Warriors Live for Free Without Cable

Two all-time greats meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs when LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers take on Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors in another battle for the ages. Steph's teams are 3-1 against LeBron's teams in the playoffs, thanks to the Warriors defeating LeBron's Cavs in three of four NBA Finals matchups. However, LeBron and the Lakers are fresh off a dominant performance against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and won't go down quietly. Game 1 of the series airs on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, with subsequent games airing on ESPN and ABC.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

About Lakers vs. Warriors

The Lakers entered the 2023 NBA Playoffs as a play-in team, but that didn’t stop them from making some major noise once they got into the playoffs proper. The Lakers expertly handled the second-seeded, upstart Memphis Grizzlies in six games, including a dominant 40-point win to knock the Grizz out for good. The Big 3 of LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Midwest basketball legend Austin Reaves have the Lake Show flying high with their sights set on another title.

Unfortunately for L.A., their next opponent happens to be the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry, unsurprisingly, has been electric during this playoff run and stamped his team’s Game 7 win against the Sacramento Kings with a 50-point performance. While it’s clearly been Steph’s show, longtime cohorts Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have contributed in spades. Plus, center Kevon Looney has skillfully handled all the unheralded dirty work in the post, which puts his shooters in a prime position to do what they do best.

Currently, the Warriors are -190 moneyline favorites to win Game 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Warriors are clear favorites to win the series, too, which means you can grab the Lakers at an underdog value. Austin Reaves and friends are currently +140 to win Game 1.

