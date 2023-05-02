 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
TNT ESPN ABC

How to Watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs LeBron James’ Lakers vs. Steph Curry’s Warriors Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Two all-time greats meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs when LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers take on Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in another battle for the ages. Steph’s teams are 3-1 against LeBron’s teams in the playoffs, thanks to the Warriors defeating LeBron’s Cavs in three of four NBA Finals matchups. However, LeBron and the Lakers are fresh off a dominant performance against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and won’t go down quietly. Game 1 of the series airs on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, with subsequent games airing on ESPN and ABC. Don’t miss a minute of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

About Lakers vs. Warriors

The Lakers entered the 2023 NBA Playoffs as a play-in team, but that didn’t stop them from making some major noise once they got into the playoffs proper. The Lakers expertly handled the second-seeded, upstart Memphis Grizzlies in six games, including a dominant 40-point win to knock the Grizz out for good. The Big 3 of LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Midwest basketball legend Austin Reaves have the Lake Show flying high with their sights set on another title.

Unfortunately for L.A., their next opponent happens to be the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry, unsurprisingly, has been electric during this playoff run and stamped his team’s Game 7 win against the Sacramento Kings with a 50-point performance. While it’s clearly been Steph’s show, longtime cohorts Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have contributed in spades. Plus, center Kevon Looney has skillfully handled all the unheralded dirty work in the post, which puts his shooters in a prime position to do what they do best.

Currently, the Warriors are -190 moneyline favorites to win Game 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Warriors are clear favorites to win the series, too, which means you can grab the Lakers at an underdog value. Austin Reaves and friends are currently +140 to win Game 1.

How to Stream the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
TNT--
ESPN--
ABC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: TNT, ESPN, and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT, ESPN, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: TNT, ESPN, and ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 14 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 24 Top Cable Channels

"This Series Against The Lakers Is Going To Be Epic" - Warriors Talk Matchup With LeBron & Lakers!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.