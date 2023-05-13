How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Live for Free Without Cable

You’ve heard of March Madness — get ready for May Madness, courtesy of the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Lax fans will get to watch almost 40 hours of lacrosse action over the coming couple of weekends, culminating with the crowing of a national champion. All the top names in college lacrosse will be in action, including top-ranked Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame, Maryland, Johns Hopkins, and more. The ESPN family of networks are your home for all the lacrosse action, which starts this Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m. ET with first round on ESPNU and streams live on ESPN+. Watch it all go down with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The top eight seeded teams will host first-round games this weekend starting off with No. 2 seed Virginia welcoming Richmond at noon on Saturday. Saturday’s first-round schedule also includes No. 3 Notre Dame hosting ASUN Champion Utah, No. 7 Georgetown facing Yale, and No. 4 Maryland hosting Patriot League Champion Army.

Sunday’s action also begins at noon with No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins hosting America East Champion Bryant, followed by Big Ten Champion Michigan squaring off against No. 8 Cornell, top-seeded Duke hosting Delaware, and Ivy League Champion Princeton playing at No. 5 Penn State.

Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, in Albany, N.Y., and Annapolis, Md., respectively. Then the semifinals are set for Saturday, May 27. The two winners will advance to compete for a national title in Philadelphia during Memorial Day weekend.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, May 13 12 noon Richmond at No. 2 Virginia ESPNU/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Utah at No. 3 Notre Dame ESPNU/ESPN+ 5 p.m. Yale at No. 7 Georgetown ESPNU/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Army at No. 4 Maryland ESPNU/ESPN+ Sun, May 14 Noon Bryant at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPNU/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Michigan at No. 8 Cornell ESPNU/ESPN+ 5 p.m. Delaware at No. 1 Duke ESPNU/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Princeton at No. 5 Penn State ESPNU/ESPN+ Sat, May 20 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 1 ESPNU/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 2 ESPNU/ESPN+ Sun, May 21 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 3 ESPNU/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 4 ESPNU/ESPN+ Sat, May 27 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal No. 1 ESPN2/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal No. 2 ESPN2/ESPN+ Mon, May 29 1 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Final ESPN/ESPN+

How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

