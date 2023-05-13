 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN2
ESPNU ESPN+

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

You’ve heard of March Madness — get ready for May Madness, courtesy of the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Lax fans will get to watch almost 40 hours of lacrosse action over the coming couple of weekends, culminating with the crowing of a national champion. All the top names in college lacrosse will be in action, including top-ranked Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame, Maryland, Johns Hopkins, and more. The ESPN family of networks are your home for all the lacrosse action, which starts this Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m. ET with first round on ESPNU and streams live on ESPN+. Watch it all go down with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

About the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

The top eight seeded teams will host first-round games this weekend starting off with No. 2 seed Virginia welcoming Richmond at noon on Saturday. Saturday’s first-round schedule also includes No. 3 Notre Dame hosting ASUN Champion Utah, No. 7 Georgetown facing Yale, and No. 4 Maryland hosting Patriot League Champion Army.

Sunday’s action also begins at noon with No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins hosting America East Champion Bryant, followed by Big Ten Champion Michigan squaring off against No. 8 Cornell, top-seeded Duke hosting Delaware, and Ivy League Champion Princeton playing at No. 5 Penn State.

Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, in Albany, N.Y., and Annapolis, Md., respectively. Then the semifinals are set for Saturday, May 27. The two winners will advance to compete for a national title in Philadelphia during Memorial Day weekend.

What is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 NCC Men’s Lacross Tournament?

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sat, May 13 12 noon Richmond at No. 2 Virginia ESPNU/ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Utah at No. 3 Notre Dame ESPNU/ESPN+
5 p.m. Yale at No. 7 Georgetown ESPNU/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Army at No. 4 Maryland ESPNU/ESPN+
Sun, May 14 Noon Bryant at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPNU/ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Michigan at No. 8 Cornell ESPNU/ESPN+
5 p.m. Delaware at No. 1 Duke ESPNU/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Princeton at No. 5 Penn State ESPNU/ESPN+
Sat, May 20 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 1 ESPNU/ESPN+
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 2 ESPNU/ESPN+
Sun, May 21 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 3 ESPNU/ESPN+
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal No. 4 ESPNU/ESPN+
Sat, May 27 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal No. 1 ESPN2/ESPN+
2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal No. 2 ESPN2/ESPN+
Mon, May 29 1 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Final ESPN/ESPN+

How to Stream the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
ESPN2--
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPNU, ESPN2, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU, ESPN2, and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPNU, ESPN2, and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

2023 NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship selection show

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.