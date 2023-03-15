How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is finally ready to tip off. The First Four games begin the tourney on Wednesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, the first and second rounds of the Big Dance begin in earnest, where 64 teams will whittle down to this season’s champion. You can watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament beginning on Wednesday, March 15 on the ESPN family of networks with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

About 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness

For the 28th year, ESPN returns as the exclusive home to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with coverage tipping off on Wednesday, March 15 with the First Four and first and second-round coverage continuing afterward. ESPN will deploy a duo of top-tier studio teams throughout the First Four and First and Second Rounds in Elle Duncan with Andraya Carter and Rebecca Lobo, and Kelsey Riggs with Nikki Fargas and Monica McNutt. Duncan, McNutt, and Fargas will carry the torch throughout the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

We also know who will be calling all the tournament action throughout the first and second rounds:

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck

Pam Ward and Stephanie White

Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty

Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings

Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes

Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick

Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott

Ann Schatz and Kim Adams Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod

Sam Gore and Meghan McKeown

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andrea Lloyd

Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich

Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault

John Brickley and Aja Ellison

Angel Gray and Helen Williams

2023 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament Schedule

First Four

Date Time (ET) Match-Up/Commentators Platform Wed, Mar 15 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Mississippi State ESPNU 9 p.m. Southern vs. Sacred Heart ESPNU Thu, Mar 16 7 p.m. Purdue vs. St. Johns ESPN2 9 p.m. Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth ESPN2

First Round

Date Time (ET) Match-Up/Commentators Platform Friday, March 17 11:30 a.m. Marquette vs. USF ESPN2 12 noon West Virginia vs. Arizona ESPN 1:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Florida State ESPN2 2 p.m. Norfolk State vs. South Carolina ESPN 2:30 p.m. Holy Cross vs. Maryland ESPNEWS 3 p.m. UNLV vs. Michigan ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPN2 4 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. Iowa ESPN 5:30 p.m. Hawaii vs. LSU ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU 6 p.m. Illinois/Mississippi State vs. Creighton ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. Southern U/Sacred Heart vs. Stanford ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb vs. Utah ESPNU 8 p.m. South Dakota State vs. USC ESPNEWS 10 p.m. Princeton vs. NC State ESPN2 10 p.m. Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss ESPNU Saturday, March 18 11:30 a.m. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. Indiana ESPN2 1 p.m. Saint Louis vs. Tennessee ABC 1:30 p.m. James Madison vs. Ohio State ESPN2 2 p.m. Miami vs. Oklahoma State ESPN 2:30 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State ESPNU 3 p.m. Vermont vs. UConn ABC 3:30 p.m. Toledo vs. Iowa State ESPN2 4 p.m. Purdue/St. John’s vs. North Carolina ESPN 5 p.m. Cleveland State vs. Villanova ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Baylor ESPN2 7 p.m. Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. Drake vs. Louisville ESPN2 9 p.m. Portland vs. Oklahoma ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Iona vs. Duke ESPN2 10 p.m. East Carolina vs. Texas ESPN 11:30 p.m. Sacramento State vs. UCLA/ ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women's March Madness

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

