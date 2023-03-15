How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Live for Free Without Cable
The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is finally ready to tip off. The First Four games begin the tourney on Wednesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, the first and second rounds of the Big Dance begin in earnest, where 64 teams will whittle down to this season’s champion. You can watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament beginning on Wednesday, March 15 on the ESPN family of networks with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
- When: Begins Wednesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
About 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness
For the 28th year, ESPN returns as the exclusive home to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with coverage tipping off on Wednesday, March 15 with the First Four and first and second-round coverage continuing afterward. ESPN will deploy a duo of top-tier studio teams throughout the First Four and First and Second Rounds in Elle Duncan with Andraya Carter and Rebecca Lobo, and Kelsey Riggs with Nikki Fargas and Monica McNutt. Duncan, McNutt, and Fargas will carry the torch throughout the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
We also know who will be calling all the tournament action throughout the first and second rounds:
- Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
- Pam Ward and Stephanie White
- Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty
- Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings
- Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes
- Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick
- Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott
- Ann Schatz and Kim Adams
- Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod
- Sam Gore and Meghan McKeown
- Kevin Fitzgerald and Andrea Lloyd
- Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich
- Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault
- John Brickley and Aja Ellison
- Angel Gray and Helen Williams
2023 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament Schedule
First Four
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up/Commentators
|Platform
|Wed, Mar 15
|7 p.m.
|Illinois vs. Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Southern vs. Sacred Heart
|ESPNU
|Thu, Mar 16
|7 p.m.
|Purdue vs. St. Johns
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth
|ESPN2
First Round
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up/Commentators
|Platform
|Friday, March 17
|11:30 a.m.
|Marquette vs. USF
|ESPN2
|12 noon
|West Virginia vs. Arizona
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Florida State
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Norfolk State vs. South Carolina
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Holy Cross vs. Maryland
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|UNLV vs. Michigan
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana vs. Iowa
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Hawaii vs. LSU
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Illinois/Mississippi State vs. Creighton
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern U/Sacred Heart vs. Stanford
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb vs. Utah
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|South Dakota State vs. USC
|ESPNEWS
|10 p.m.
|Princeton vs. NC State
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|Saturday, March 18
|11:30 a.m.
|Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. Indiana
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Saint Louis vs. Tennessee
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|James Madison vs. Ohio State
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Miami vs. Oklahoma State
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Vermont vs. UConn
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Toledo vs. Iowa State
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Purdue/St. John’s vs. North Carolina
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Cleveland State vs. Villanova
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Alabama vs. Baylor
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|Drake vs. Louisville
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Portland vs. Oklahoma
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Iona vs. Duke
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|East Carolina vs. Texas
|ESPN
|11:30 p.m.
|Sacramento State vs. UCLA/
|ESPN2
How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $99.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $99.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $55
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS
Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS