How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is finally ready to tip off. The First Four games begin the tourney on Wednesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, the first and second rounds of the Big Dance begin in earnest, where 64 teams will whittle down to this season’s champion. You can watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament beginning on Wednesday, March 15 on the ESPN family of networks with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness

For the 28th year, ESPN returns as the exclusive home to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with coverage tipping off on Wednesday, March 15 with the First Four and first and second-round coverage continuing afterward. ESPN will deploy a duo of top-tier studio teams throughout the First Four and First and Second Rounds in Elle Duncan with Andraya Carter and Rebecca Lobo, and Kelsey Riggs with Nikki Fargas and Monica McNutt. Duncan, McNutt, and Fargas will carry the torch throughout the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

We also know who will be calling all the tournament action throughout the first and second rounds:

  • Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
  • Pam Ward and Stephanie White
  • Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty
  • Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings
  • Tiffany Greene and Jimmy Dykes
  • Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick
  • Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott
  • Ann Schatz and Kim Adams
  • Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod
  • Sam Gore and Meghan McKeown
  • Kevin Fitzgerald and Andrea Lloyd
  • Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich
  • Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault
  • John Brickley and Aja Ellison
  • Angel Gray and Helen Williams

2023 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament Schedule

First Four

Date Time (ET) Match-Up/Commentators Platform
Wed, Mar 15 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Mississippi State ESPNU
9 p.m. Southern vs. Sacred Heart ESPNU
Thu, Mar 16 7 p.m. Purdue vs. St. Johns ESPN2
9 p.m. Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth ESPN2

First Round

Date Time (ET) Match-Up/Commentators Platform
Friday, March 17  11:30 a.m. Marquette vs. USF ESPN2
12 noon West Virginia vs. Arizona ESPN
1:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Florida State ESPN2
2 p.m. Norfolk State vs. South Carolina ESPN
2:30 p.m. Holy Cross vs. Maryland ESPNEWS
3 p.m. UNLV vs. Michigan ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame ESPN2
4 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. Iowa ESPN
5:30 p.m. Hawaii vs. LSU ESPN2
5:30 p.m. Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU
6 p.m. Illinois/Mississippi State vs. Creighton ESPNEWS
7:30 p.m. Southern U/Sacred Heart vs. Stanford ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb vs. Utah ESPNU
8 p.m. South Dakota State vs. USC ESPNEWS
10 p.m. Princeton vs. NC State ESPN2
10 p.m. Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss ESPNU
Saturday, March 18 11:30 a.m. Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. Indiana ESPN2
1 p.m. Saint Louis vs. Tennessee ABC
1:30 p.m. James Madison vs. Ohio State ESPN2
2 p.m. Miami vs. Oklahoma State ESPN
2:30 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State ESPNU
3 p.m. Vermont vs. UConn ABC
3:30 p.m. Toledo vs. Iowa State ESPN2
4 p.m. Purdue/St. John’s vs. North Carolina ESPN
5 p.m. Cleveland State vs. Villanova ESPNU
5:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Baylor ESPN2
7 p.m. Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado ESPNEWS
7:30 p.m. Drake vs. Louisville ESPN2
9 p.m. Portland vs. Oklahoma ESPNU
9:30 p.m. Iona vs. Duke ESPN2
10 p.m. East Carolina vs. Texas ESPN
11:30 p.m. Sacramento State vs. UCLA/ ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s March Madness live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ABC--
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
ESPNEWS≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 31 Top Cable Channels

