How to Watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Sunday Live for Free Without Cable

Sixty-eight women’s college basketball teams will take the first step towards their dream of bringing home a national championship during Selection Sunday. We’ll get to see all the No. 1 seeds, the last four teams in, and the rest of the field during the event. All eyes are on undefeated No. 1-ranked South Carolina who enters the tournament as the defending champions. The 2023 Women’s Selection Sunday gets underway this Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. See if your favorite team makes it into the Big Dance with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Selection Sunday

When: Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday has been a staple of college basketball programming, where fans — and the teams they root for — all find out where they stand in the NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament bracket at the same time. We’ll learn which teams are the No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets, which teams have to play their way into the tournament, and which teams barely made it in.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme predicts this year’s No. 1 seeds will be South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, and Virginia Tech. The last four in will be Marquette, Kansas, Purdue, and Princeton. Unfortunately, Creme believes St. John’s, West Virginia, Oregon, Arkansas, Syracuse, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Washington will all miss the tourney.

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Selection Sunday for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Selection Sunday live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services