How to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft Live Without Cable

The 2023 NFL season is still months away, but fans can get a taste of the excitement this weekend when the league holds its annual draft from April 27-29. Teams will pick their favorite college prospects, and gurus will offer instant analysis based on team fit and the production of the players in question. It’s one of the most exciting weekends in the NFL calendar, and you can watch it with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

About 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is an annual event in which the 32 teams in the league decide which college players to add to their roster to help them compete for future Super Bowls. This year’s draft will be presented from Kansas City, the home of defending the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Each network will offer distinct draft coverage and analysis. ESPN’s NFL Draft commentator roster is full of familiar faces, including Mel Kiper Jr., who will be working his 40th NFL Draft for ESPN. Booger McFarland, a 1999 NFL draftee, and Louis Riddick, a 1991 NFL draftee, will join Kiper on the desk for Thursday and Friday night, their fifth and ninth years, respectively, as part of ESPN’s NFL Draft telecast. Mike Greenberg, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen will all contribute, as well.

The ABC set will feature ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay and members of the Emmy Award-winning cast of “College GameDay” for the first two nights. Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, the fourth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, join McShay, with Rece Davis hosting the coverage.

NFL Network’s coverage will be led by Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS’s No. 2 NFL team analyst Charles Davis and FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, along with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, 2023 Sports Emmy nominee Melissa Stark interviews the draftees on-stage following their selection.

Spanish-language coverage of the entire 2023 NFL Draft will be available on ESPN Deportes.

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NFL Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services