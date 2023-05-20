How to Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes Live for Free Without Cable

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is officially on Triple Crown watch at the 2023 Preakness Stakes. It’s been 5 years since Justify pulled off the feat of winning all three major horse races, and just 8 years since American Pharoah broke the 27-year drought to finally give horse racing fans a Triple Crown winner. Will Mage be able to pull it off? Or will a more challenging field present issues for the three-year-old? Find out this Saturday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2023 Preakness Stakes

NBC Sports presents the 148th Preakness Stakes as Kentucky Derby winner Mage attempts to win the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. NBC Sports’ coverage features eight races across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC on Saturday. Live coverage from Pimlico Race Course begins with 90 minutes of racing this Friday, May 19, headlined by the Black-Eyed Susan for three-year-old fillies, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Over the two days, NBC Sports will present 11 live races from Pimlico starting with the Black-Eyed Susan, followed by early races beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

According to TVG, Mage enters with the best odds to win the event at 8-5 moneyline odds. First Mission enters at 5-2 ML odds and presents the greatest challenge to Mage’s Triple Crown hopes. Bob Baffert’s National Treasure, who could not race in the Derby due to Baffert’s two-year suspension from the event, enters at 4-1.

You can find the full schedule of events below:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Friday, May 19 4:30 p.m. Black-Eyed Susan Peacock Saturday, May 20 1 p.m. Preakness Stakes early races CNBC, Peacock 4:30 p.m. 148th Preakness Stakes NBC, Peacock

How to Stream the 2023 Preakness Stakes for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services