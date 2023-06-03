How to Watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Season Live for Free Without Cable

Year 5 of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is ready to get underway. The league will play 48 games across 14 cities and three networks, with all 48 games streaming live on ESPN+. In February, Chrome LC defeated Atlas LC to win the PLL Championship Series. Can they carry that momentum to a league title this year? Or will Waterdogs LC repeat as champs? Find out starting this Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, and throughout the summer on ESPN, ESPN2 and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2023 PLL Season

The 2023 PLL season schedule will include 16 games on ESPN’s linear platforms — ABC (8), ESPN (2), and ESPN2 (6) — with all 48 games to be streamed live on ESPN+. The eight windows on ABC represent a five-game increase on the broadcast network from the 2022 season, while the 16 overall linear windows are a four-game increase.

“Our 2023 programming slate of games across broadcast, cable, and streaming is record-setting,” said Paul Rabil, co-founder, and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. “Led by eight ABC windows and multiple games on ESPN and ESPN2, run parallel with our commitment to broadcast innovation, is a testament to the strength of our partnership with ESPN. We’re thrilled to bring more lacrosse to more fans, new and current, all summer long.”

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Atlas LC enter as the moneyline favorite to win the PLL Championship at +475. The two-time champion Whipsnakes and the defending champion Waterdogs enter at +500, while the PLL Champion Series winners Chrome enter at +600.

What is the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League TV Broadcast Schedule?

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Saturday, June 3 1 p.m. Redwoods vs Atlas ABC 3:30 p.m. Cannons vs Archers ESPN+ Sunday, June 4 1 p.m. Chaos vs Waterdogs ABC 3:30 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Chrome ESPN+ Friday, June 9 6 p.m. Chrome vs Archers ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Waterdogs vs Redwoods ESPN+ Saturday, June 10 3 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Atlas ABC 5:30 p.m. Chaos vs Cannons ESPN+ Friday, June 16 6 p.m. Waterdogs vs Atlas ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Chrome vs Cannons ESPN+ Saturday, June 17 Noon Archers vs Chaos ESPN 7 p.m. Redwoods vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ Saturday, July 8 6 p.m. Waterdogs vs Chrome ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Cannons vs Atlas ESPN+ Sunday, July 9 2 p.m. Redwoods vs Chaos ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Archers ESPN+ Friday, July 14 6 p.m. Waterdogs vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Archers vs Redwoods ESPN+ Saturday, July 15 6 p.m. Chrome vs Cannons ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Atlas vs Chaos ESPN+ Saturday, July 22 TBA All-Star Skills Challenge ESPN+ 8 p.m. PLL All-Star Game ESPN Saturday, July 29 6 p.m. Atlas vs Chrome ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Cannons vs Redwoods ESPN+ Sunday, July 30 3 p.m. Waterdogs vs Archers ABC 5:30 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Chaos ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 5 3 p.m. Archers vs Atlas ABC 5:30 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Chrome ESPN+ Sunday, Aug 6 1 p.m. Redwoods vs Chaos ABC 3:30 p.m. Waterdogs vs Cannons ESPN+ Friday, Aug. 11 8 p.m. Chaos vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Chrome vs Archers ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 12 7 p.m. Atlas vs Waterdogs ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Cannons vs Redwoods ESPN+ Friday, Aug. 18 9 p.m. Archers vs Whipsnakes ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Atlas vs Cannons ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 19 8 p.m. Chrome vs Redwoods ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Chaos vs Waterdogs ESPN+ Friday, Aug. 25 8 p.m. Archers vs Waterdogs ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Atlas vs Redwoods ESPN2 Saturday, Aug. 26 7 p.m. Cannons vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Chaos vs Chrome ESPN+ Monday, Sept. 4 11:45 a.m. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal No. 1 ESPN+ 2:20 p.m. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal No. 2 ESPN+ 5 p.m. PLL Playoff Quarterfinal No. 3 ESPN2 Sunday, Sept. 10 3 p.m. PLL Playoff Semifinal No. 1 ABC 5:30 p.m. PLL Playoff Semifinal No. 2 ESPN+ Sunday, Sept. 24 3 p.m. PLL Championship Game ABC

How to Stream the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services