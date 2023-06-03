How to Watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Season Live for Free Without Cable
Year 5 of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is ready to get underway. The league will play 48 games across 14 cities and three networks, with all 48 games streaming live on ESPN+. In February, Chrome LC defeated Atlas LC to win the PLL Championship Series. Can they carry that momentum to a league title this year? Or will Waterdogs LC repeat as champs? Find out starting this Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, and throughout the summer on ESPN, ESPN2 and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season
- When: Begins Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and a subscription to ESPN+.
About the 2023 PLL Season
The 2023 PLL season schedule will include 16 games on ESPN’s linear platforms — ABC (8), ESPN (2), and ESPN2 (6) — with all 48 games to be streamed live on ESPN+. The eight windows on ABC represent a five-game increase on the broadcast network from the 2022 season, while the 16 overall linear windows are a four-game increase.
“Our 2023 programming slate of games across broadcast, cable, and streaming is record-setting,” said Paul Rabil, co-founder, and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. “Led by eight ABC windows and multiple games on ESPN and ESPN2, run parallel with our commitment to broadcast innovation, is a testament to the strength of our partnership with ESPN. We’re thrilled to bring more lacrosse to more fans, new and current, all summer long.”
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Atlas LC enter as the moneyline favorite to win the PLL Championship at +475. The two-time champion Whipsnakes and the defending champion Waterdogs enter at +500, while the PLL Champion Series winners Chrome enter at +600.
What is the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League TV Broadcast Schedule?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Saturday, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Redwoods vs Atlas
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Cannons vs Archers
|ESPN+
|Sunday, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Chaos vs Waterdogs
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Whipsnakes vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|Friday, June 9
|6 p.m.
|Chrome vs Archers
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Waterdogs vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Saturday, June 10
|3 p.m.
|Whipsnakes vs Atlas
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|Chaos vs Cannons
|ESPN+
|Friday, June 16
|6 p.m.
|Waterdogs vs Atlas
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Chrome vs Cannons
|ESPN+
|Saturday, June 17
|Noon
|Archers vs Chaos
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Redwoods vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Saturday, July 8
|6 p.m.
|Waterdogs vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Cannons vs Atlas
|ESPN+
|Sunday, July 9
|2 p.m.
|Redwoods vs Chaos
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Whipsnakes vs Archers
|ESPN+
|Friday, July 14
|6 p.m.
|Waterdogs vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Archers vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Saturday, July 15
|6 p.m.
|Chrome vs Cannons
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Atlas vs Chaos
|ESPN+
|Saturday, July 22
|TBA
|All-Star Skills Challenge
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|PLL All-Star Game
|ESPN
|Saturday, July 29
|6 p.m.
|Atlas vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Cannons vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Sunday, July 30
|3 p.m.
|Waterdogs vs Archers
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|Whipsnakes vs Chaos
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|3 p.m.
|Archers vs Atlas
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|Whipsnakes vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Aug 6
|1 p.m.
|Redwoods vs Chaos
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Waterdogs vs Cannons
|ESPN+
|Friday, Aug. 11
|8 p.m.
|Chaos vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Chrome vs Archers
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|7 p.m.
|Atlas vs Waterdogs
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Cannons vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Friday, Aug. 18
|9 p.m.
|Archers vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN2
|11:30 p.m.
|Atlas vs Cannons
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|8 p.m.
|Chrome vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Chaos vs Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Friday, Aug. 25
|8 p.m.
|Archers vs Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Atlas vs Redwoods
|ESPN2
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|7 p.m.
|Cannons vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Chaos vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|Monday, Sept. 4
|11:45 a.m.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal No. 1
|ESPN+
|2:20 p.m.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal No. 2
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal No. 3
|ESPN2
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|3 p.m.
|PLL Playoff Semifinal No. 1
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|PLL Playoff Semifinal No. 2
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 24
|3 p.m.
|PLL Championship Game
|ABC
How to Stream the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League Season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET $10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•