How to Watch the 2023 Premier League Summer Series Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

The Premier League Summer Series brings the very best of the English Premier League to the United States for a series of friendly matches featuring top clubs from across the pond. The Premier League Summer Series begins this Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET when Chelsea takes on Brighton & Hove Albion on Peacock. You can watch all the Premier League Summer Series matches on Peacock, with the final two matches airing on USA Network and NBC, respectively. Watch with a subscription to Peacock and a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Premier League Summer Series

About the Premier League Summer Series

The Premier League Summer Series is the first-ever Premier League-hosted preseason tournament in the United States. It will feature nine live matches across nine days beginning on Saturday, July 22. Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Orlando’s Exploria Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena, and Landover, Maryland’s FedEx Field will serve as destinations for the matches, allowing east coast footy fans to enjoy the EPL right in their backyards.

Joe Speight and Daniel Mann will call the action live on-site from each stadium with Robbie Earle, Tim Howard, Stephen Warnock, and Danny Higginbotham serving as match analysts. Alex Aljoe will serve as the in-match reporter. The Summer Series concludes on Sunday, July 30, from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, as Aston Villa face Brentford on USA Network and Peacock. Following Aston Villa-Brentford is Chelsea v. Fulham at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC.

2023 Premier League Summer Series Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Sat., July 22 7 p.m. Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Philadelphia) Peacock
Sun., July 23 4 p.m. Fulham v. Brentford (Philadelphia) Peacock
Sun., July 23 7 p.m. Newcastle v. Aston Villa (Philadelphia) Peacock
Wed., July 26 5:30 p.m. Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Atlanta) Peacock
Wed., July 26 7 p.m. Fulham v. Aston Villa (Orlando) Peacock
Wed., July 26 8:15 p.m. Chelsea v. Newcastle (Atlanta) Peacock
Fri., July 28 7:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle (New Jersey) Peacock
Sun., July 30 12 p.m. Aston Villa v. Brentford (Landover, Maryland) [USA Network, Peacock]
Sun., July 30 2:45 p.m. Chelsea v. Fulham (Landover, Maryland) [NBC, Peacock]

What devices can you use to stream the Premier League Summer Series?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Road to the inaugural 2023 Premier League Summer Series | PL Stories | NBC Sports

