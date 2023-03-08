 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 SEC Men’s College Basketball Conference Tournament Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to tip off and all eyes will be on the top of the tourney. Just like in football, a dominant No. 1 Alabama team has its sights set on not just the conference, but the national championship. We’ll also get to see No. 17 Tennessee, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 23 Kentucky, and No. 25 Missouri try to stake their claim to the SEC title and a guaranteed spot in the Big Dance. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 8 and you can watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 SEC Men’s College Basketball Conference Tournament

About the SEC Conference Tournament

ESPN and the SEC Network will close out the 2022-23 regular season with first-round, second round and quarterfinal-round SEC Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied by SEC Now on-site providing live pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage on SECN throughout the tournament. Additionally, The Paul Finebaum Show will be live from Nashville on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Alabama enters as a clear odds-on favorite to win the tournament at +150. Tennessee (+300), Kentucky (+450), and Texas A&M (+500) make up the remaining favorites.

2023 SEC Conference Tournament Schedule

DATE TIME (ET) GAME NETWORK
Wednesday, March 8 7 p.m. G1: No. 12 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Ole Miss SEC Network
9 p.m. G2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU SEC Network
Thursday, March 9 1 p.m. G3: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Florida SEC Network
3 p.m. G4: WG 1 vs. No. 5 Tennessee SEC Network
7 p.m. G5: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Auburn SEC Network
9 p.m. G6: WG 2 vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt SEC Network
Friday, March 10 1 p.m. G7: WG 3 vs. No. 1 Alabama ESPN
3 p.m. G8: WG 4 vs. No. 4 Missouri ESPN
7 p.m. G9: WG 5 vs. No. 2 Texas A&M SEC Network
9 p.m. G10: WG 6 vs. No. 3 Kentucky SEC Network
Saturday, March 11 1 p.m. G11: WG 7 vs. WG 8 ESPN
3 p.m. G12: WG 9 vs. WG 10 ESPN
Sunday, March 12 1 p.m. Championship: WG 11 vs. WG 12 ESPN

How to Stream the 2023 SEC Men’s College Basketball Conference Tournament for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 SEC Men’s College Basketball Conference Tournament live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
SEC Network≥ $99.99-^
$11		-
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: SEC Network and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: SEC Network and ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

2023 SEC Tournament Bracket, Preview, Picks & Predictions: Is Vanderbilt primed to steal a bid?

