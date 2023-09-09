How to Watch the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 1 Live Online Without Cable

For the first time ever, SuperMotocross will crown its world champion with a pair of playoff races. All eyes are on Jett Lawrence, who enters with a 22-0 record this season, and Chase Sexton, who is the overall points leader. The first race will air live from the zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on USA Network. Stream the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 1

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the SuperMotocross World Championship

Sixty racers will tackle the new, one-of-a-kind track at zMAX Dragway, also known as “The Bellagio of Dragstrips.” Racers must survive the first two playoff races and the Finals before they can be crowned champion. The broadcast talent bringing the action from zMAX Dragway to viewers around the world will feature the best of both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship. Play-by-play duties will be handled by Jason Weigandt, who will be joined in the announcer’s booth by AMA Hall of Famers Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart. Additionally, Will Christien and Jason Thomas will share trackside reporting duties.

“You can see the importance rising each and every weekend for these riders… to be a part of the inaugural season of the SMX World Championship and the SMX Playoffs that start this weekend at zMax Dragway, it’s special,” said Carmichael. Not many times in life do you have the opportunity to be a part of inaugural events and I think it comes at a great time within the sport.”

How to Stream the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 1 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services