 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
USA Network Peacock

How to Watch the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 1 Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

For the first time ever, SuperMotocross will crown its world champion with a pair of playoff races. All eyes are on Jett Lawrence, who enters with a 22-0 record this season, and Chase Sexton, who is the overall points leader. The first race will air live from the zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on USA Network. Stream the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 1

About the SuperMotocross World Championship

Sixty racers will tackle the new, one-of-a-kind track at zMAX Dragway, also known as “The Bellagio of Dragstrips.” Racers must survive the first two playoff races and the Finals before they can be crowned champion. The broadcast talent bringing the action from zMAX Dragway to viewers around the world will feature the best of both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship. Play-by-play duties will be handled by Jason Weigandt, who will be joined in the announcer’s booth by AMA Hall of Famers Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart. Additionally, Will Christien and Jason Thomas will share trackside reporting duties.

“You can see the importance rising each and every weekend for these riders… to be a part of the inaugural season of the SMX World Championship and the SMX Playoffs that start this weekend at zMax Dragway, it’s special,” said Carmichael. Not many times in life do you have the opportunity to be a part of inaugural events and I think it comes at a great time within the sport.”

How to Stream the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 1 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

SMX Insider – Episode 41 – Playoff Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.