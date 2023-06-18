 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After a thrilling tournament, just two teams email in the UEFA Nations League — Spain and Croatia. Croatia has been knocking on the door of international football for years now, getting to or near the World Cup final only to lose at the very end. Can they knock off one of the great footballing nations in Spain to finally an international trophy? Find out this Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. You can watch the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 UEFA Nations League Final

About the 2023 UEFA Nations League

Of all the top international sides in the Eastern Hemisphere, just two remain in the 2023 UEFA Nations League — Croatia and Spain. For Croatia, it has been a golden generation, but the lads have come up empty-handed in their international contests. The Blazers have finished second in both the World Cup and the Nations League during this great stretch, and haven’t been out of the first leg of the knockouts in the European Championship. They finished third in the 2022 World Cup after defeating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match and the usual suspects from that team still populate the Croatian national team here in the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Spain has been one of the most dominant footballing countries in the world over the past few decades. “La Roja” captured the World Cup trophy in 2010, the Euro in 2012, and finished in second place to France in the 2021 Nations League Finals. Powered by Gavi, Alvaro Morata, and Joselu, they’d love nothing more than to cap off this season with a trophy to call their own.

Spain enter as slight favorites to win the match according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +100 moneyline odds. Croatia enter with +270 odds to win outright, while a 60-minute draw nets you +240 odds.

How to Stream the 2023 UEFA Nations League Final for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 UEFA Nations League Final live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Netherlands vs. Croatia Highlights | UEFA Nations League Semifinals | FOX SOCCER

