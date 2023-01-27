 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 Winter X-Games Live for Free Without Cable

The most extreme event of the winter comes to Aspen in the 2023 Winter X-Games. Since 1997, the Winter X-Games has showcased the very best winter extreme sports athletes from across the globe in skiing and snowboarding. ESPN and ABC will broadcast 14.5 hours of live competition with an additional seven competition hours streaming live on X-Games YouTube and Twitch channels, culminating in a stacked weekend of extreme sports. You can watch the 2023 X-Games starting this Friday, Jan. 27 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Winter X-Games

About the 2023 Winter X-Games

X Games Aspen 2023 begins Friday with three competitions available on the X-Games YouTube and Twitch channels, before moving to ESPN for live primetime coverage of Chipotle Ski Knuckle Huck and Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, featuring four-time X Games gold medalist Scotty James and defending SuperPipe Snowboard gold medalist Ayumu Hirano.

On Saturday, we’ll get to see five-time X Games ski gold medalist Alex Hall as he defends his Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle gold medal and four-time X Games snowboard gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who will attempt to repeat gold in Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle. Later that day, we’ll see six-time X Games snowboard gold medalist Marcus Kleveland as he aims to finish atop the podium again in Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air. Rising freeski sensation Eileen Gu, who won two golds and one bronze in her 2021 X Games debut, returns to Aspen in hopes of reclaiming the top spot in Monster Energy Women’s Ski SuperPipe.

Sunday’s stacked card features Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle, followed by Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe and highlights from the Special Olympics Unified Snowboard and Skiing events. ESPN’s live evening coverage of fan-favorite Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Men’s Ski Big Air, and Monster Energy Men’s Ski SuperPipe.

2023 Winter X-Games Schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform Events
Friday, Jan. 27 1:15 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube ; X Games Twitch Friday All-Day Digital Livestream
9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN Chipotle Ski Knuckle Huck (Live) Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe (Live) Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore)
Saturday, Jan. 28 12:15 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube ; X Games Twitch Saturday All-Day Digital Livestream
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ABC Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle (Live) Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore)
12:15 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube ; X Games Twitch Saturday All Day Digital Livestream
10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air (Live) Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air (Encore) Monster Energy Women’s Ski SuperPipe (Encore)
Sunday, Jan. 29 12:45 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube ; X Games Twitch Sunday All-Day Digital Livestream
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle (Live) Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe (Encore) Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding & Skiing Highlights (encore)
6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Live) Men’s Ski Big Air (Live) Monster Energy Men’s Ski SuperPipe (Live)

How to Stream the 2023 Winter X-Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Winter X-Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

