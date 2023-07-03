How to Watch the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event Without Cable

The 2023 World Series of Poker has already handed out over 70 bracelets to winners of events with buy-ins from $300 to $250,000. Now it’s time to get the cards in the air for the most anticipated poker tournament of the year, the WSOP Main Event. From Monday, July 3 through Monday, July 17, PokerGo will broadcast every day of the tournament from the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas casinos. If the Main Event hits the estimated 10,000 registrants, it would mean a record-breaking payout for the eventual winner. Don’t miss any of the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

How to Watch the 2023 World Series of Poker

About the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event

It has been a tremendous World Series of Poker this far with some of the biggest names in the game taking home tournament titles, including Phil Hellmuth improving on his own record with his 17th gold bracelet, this time winning the $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em. No one else in the 54 years of the WSOP has more than 10; Phil Ivey, Johnny Chan, and the late Doyle Brunson are currently tied in second.

Last year, the Main Event attracted 8,663 entrants, but this summer’s WSOP has been setting records in nearly every event, so organizers are predicting that 2023 will break the record of 8,773 players set in 2006, and potentially could even crack 10,000 poker players. If so, that would mean a new high mark in terms of payout for the event. The 2006 champ Jamie Gold pocketed $12 million and three players, including last year’s winner Espen Jørstad, have won $10 million.

Over the course of the next two weeks, PokerGo will cover every day of the Main Event both on YouTube and on the subscription platform itself. to comply with gaming regulations, broadcasts are delayed by 30 minutes, with announcers commenting on the action as the viewers see it.

What Is PokerGO’s 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event Broadcast Schedule?

Day Time (ET) Event Monday, July 3 10 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1A Tuesday, July 4 10 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1B Wednesday, July 5 10 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1C Thursday, July 6 10 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 1D Friday, July 7 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2A/B/C (Part 1) 8:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2A/B/C (Part 2) 11:45 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2A/B/C (Part 1) Saturday, July 8 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2D (Part 1) 8:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2D (Part 2) 11:45 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 2D (Part 3) Sunday, July 9 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 3 (Part 1) 8:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 3 (Part 2) 11:45 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 3 (Part 3) Monday, July 10 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 4 (Part 1) 6 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 4 (Part 2) 11:30 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 4 (Part 3) Tuesday, July 11 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 5 (Part 1) 11:45 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 5 (Part 2) Wednesday, July 12 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 6 (Part 1) 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 6 (Part 2) Thursday, July 13 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 7 (Part 1) 11:45 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 7 (Part 2) Friday, July 14 4 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 8 (Part 1) 11:45 p.m. WSOP Main Event Day 8 (Part 2) Sunday, July 16 6 p.m. WSOP Main Event Final Table Day 1 Monday, July 17 6 p.m. WSOP Main Event Final Table Day 2

Portions of the WSOP Main Event will be available on the PokerGO YouTube channel.

What Are the 2023 World Series of Poker Player of the Year Standings?

Standings as of Monday, July 3, 2023.

Rank Name Points 1 Ian Matakis 3,709.86 2 Shaun Deeb 3,358.77 3 Michael Rodrigues Pires Santos 3,279.99 4 Chad Eveslage 2,745.19 5 Chance Kornuth 2,689.44 6 Christopher Brewer 2,554.61 7 Jeremy Ausmus 2,526.20 8 John Monnette 2,475.46 9 Nick Pupillo 2,471.65 10 Josh Arieh 2,307.95 11 David “ODB” Baker 2,240.26 12 Aram Oganyan 2,225.07 13 Ren Lin 2,211.36 14 Mike Gorodinsky 2,197.22 15 Jim Collopy 2,179.88 16 Michael Moncek 2,151.16 17 Brad Ruben 2,084.87 18 Tyler Brown 2,012.40 19 Jans Arends 1,999.18 20 Brian Rast 1,995.88

What devices can you use to stream the 2023 World Series of Poker?

You can watch the 2023 World Series of Poker on PokerGo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, and Sony Smart TV.

