How to Watch the 2nd Leg of UEFA Champions League Semifinals May 4-May 5 Live For Free Without Cable

Not surprisingly, the four remaining Champions League teams are deadlocked going into second leg action. Which two teams will pull away from their foes and meet in the Champions League finals? Leg 2 coverage starts May 4 at 3PM EST on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

How to Watch Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals Without Cable

After trailing 1-0 in their Leg 1 contest, Manchester City stormed back to lead PSG 2-1. Chelsea and Real Madrid both managed to put a goal on the board — but ultimately drew. If these teams are going to punch their ticket to the finals, they’ll need to bring some more firepower.

UEFA Champions League Leg 2 Schedule

Date Match Time May 4 Manchester City vs. PSG 3:00PM EST May 5 Chelsea vs. Real Madrid 3:00PM EST

We’re still unsure what punishment, if any, will befall Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Man City for their involvement in the attempted Super League coup, after owners from 12 of the world’s top clubs attempted to break apart from their existing leagues and form one top league. The idea was incredible controversial and met with tons of backlash, but seems to be pretty much dead at this point.