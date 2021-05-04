 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch the 2nd Leg of UEFA Champions League Semifinals May 4-May 5 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Not surprisingly, the four remaining Champions League teams are deadlocked going into second leg action. Which two teams will pull away from their foes and meet in the Champions League finals? Leg 2 coverage starts May 4 at 3PM EST on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

How to Watch Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals Without Cable

After trailing 1-0 in their Leg 1 contest, Manchester City stormed back to lead PSG 2-1. Chelsea and Real Madrid both managed to put a goal on the board — but ultimately drew. If these teams are going to punch their ticket to the finals, they’ll need to bring some more firepower.

UEFA Champions League Leg 2 Schedule

Date Match Time
May 4 Manchester City vs. PSG 3:00PM EST
May 5 Chelsea vs. Real Madrid 3:00PM EST

We’re still unsure what punishment, if any, will befall Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Man City for their involvement in the attempted Super League coup, after owners from 12 of the world’s top clubs attempted to break apart from their existing leagues and form one top league. The idea was incredible controversial and met with tons of backlash, but seems to be pretty much dead at this point.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $94.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.