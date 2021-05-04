How to Watch the 2nd Leg of UEFA Champions League Semifinals May 4-May 5 Live For Free Without Cable
Not surprisingly, the four remaining Champions League teams are deadlocked going into second leg action. Which two teams will pull away from their foes and meet in the Champions League finals? Leg 2 coverage starts May 4 at 3PM EST on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
How to Watch Leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals Without Cable
- When: May 4-5
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ or a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
After trailing 1-0 in their Leg 1 contest, Manchester City stormed back to lead PSG 2-1. Chelsea and Real Madrid both managed to put a goal on the board — but ultimately drew. If these teams are going to punch their ticket to the finals, they’ll need to bring some more firepower.
UEFA Champions League Leg 2 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|May 4
|Manchester City vs. PSG
|3:00PM EST
|May 5
|Chelsea vs. Real Madrid
|3:00PM EST
We’re still unsure what punishment, if any, will befall Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Man City for their involvement in the attempted Super League coup, after owners from 12 of the world’s top clubs attempted to break apart from their existing leagues and form one top league. The idea was incredible controversial and met with tons of backlash, but seems to be pretty much dead at this point.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•