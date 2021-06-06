How to Watch the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors Live for Free Online

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air Sunday, June 6 on CBS. Gloria Estefan, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress, hosts the special event this year. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

When: Sunday, June 6 at 8 PM ET/PT

TV: CBS

Per ViacomCBS, the honorees include:

Debbie Allen, Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress, dancer, choreographer, singer-songwriter, director and producer

Joan Baez, GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, musician, and activist

Garth Brooks, Multiple GRAMMY® Award, ACM Award and CMA Award-winning country music entertainer

Dick Van Dyke, Emmy Award, GRAMMY® Award, and Tony Award-winning actor, comedian, writer, singer, and dancer

Midori, GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist

The event was previously slated for December but had to be postponed. Despite the complications, everything came together, including an amazing lineup of performers. This year’s performances look a little bit different due to the pandemic. They were filmed in various locations around the Kennedy Center, including the Front Plaza, Grand Foyer, and Opera House.

The stunning performers include:

Ariana DeBose

Anika Noni Rose

Vanessa Hudgens

Vivian Nixon

Tiler Peck

Desmond Richardson

Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Sturgill Simpson

Rhiannon Giddens

Emmylou Harris

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Kelly Clarkson

James Taylor

Gladys Knight

Jimmie Allen

Derek Hough

Laura Osnes

Aaron Tveit

Pentatonix

Yo-Yo Ma

Gil Shaham

Adele Anthony

Hilary Hahn

Randall Goosby

Midori’s Orchestra Residencies Program

The presenters include:

Paula Abdul

Phylicia Rashad

Shonda Rhimes

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jackson Browne

Phoebe Bridgers

Tom Morello

Bradley Cooper

Jason Aldean

John Travolta

Wayne Gretzky

Julie Andrews

Bryan Cranston

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Chita Rivera

Steve Martin

Gustavo Dudamel

John Lithgow

Bette Midler

