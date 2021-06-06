 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors Live for Free Online

Aubrey Meister
ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air Sunday, June 6 on CBS. Gloria Estefan, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress, hosts the special event this year. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Per ViacomCBS, the honorees include:

  • Debbie Allen, Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress, dancer, choreographer, singer-songwriter, director and producer
  • Joan Baez, GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, musician, and activist
  • Garth Brooks, Multiple GRAMMY® Award, ACM Award and CMA Award-winning country music entertainer
  • Dick Van Dyke, Emmy Award, GRAMMY® Award, and Tony Award-winning actor, comedian, writer, singer, and dancer
  • Midori, GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist

The event was previously slated for December but had to be postponed. Despite the complications, everything came together, including an amazing lineup of performers. This year’s performances look a little bit different due to the pandemic. They were filmed in various locations around the Kennedy Center, including the Front Plaza, Grand Foyer, and Opera House.

The stunning performers include:

  • Ariana DeBose
  • Anika Noni Rose
  • Vanessa Hudgens
  • Vivian Nixon
  • Tiler Peck
  • Desmond Richardson
  • Debbie Allen Dance Academy
  • Sturgill Simpson
  • Rhiannon Giddens
  • Emmylou Harris
  • Mary Chapin Carpenter
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • James Taylor
  • Gladys Knight
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Derek Hough
  • Laura Osnes
  • Aaron Tveit
  • Pentatonix
  • Yo-Yo Ma
  • Gil Shaham
  • Adele Anthony
  • Hilary Hahn
  • Randall Goosby
  • Midori’s Orchestra Residencies Program

The presenters include:

  • Paula Abdul
  • Phylicia Rashad
  • Shonda Rhimes
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Jackson Browne
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Tom Morello
  • Bradley Cooper
  • Jason Aldean
  • John Travolta
  • Wayne Gretzky
  • Julie Andrews
  • Bryan Cranston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Chita Rivera
  • Steve Martin
  • Gustavo Dudamel
  • John Lithgow
  • Bette Midler

  • How to Stream the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

    There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Kennedy Center Honors Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Entertainer Dick Van Dyke

