How to Watch the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Android

While the holiday season is in full swing, there are still many festive events to enjoy before Christmas Day arrives. The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade is the perfect way to kick off your weekend! After the parade was canceled in 2020, it finally returned to the streets of Hollywood over Thanksgiving weekend. Now, you can enjoy the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade from home. The parade will air on The CW on Friday, December 17 at 8/7c. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

About the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

During the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, movie cars, bands, horses, and comedy acts fill the streets. Celebrities cruise down the streets on vibrant and festive floats. Kids are sure to get a kick out of the huge character balloons. Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday parade without Santa Claus and his reindeer making an appearance.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade is hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. Some of the celebrities you might spot include Burt Ward, Adam Wylie, Rome Flynn, Diego Chavez, Emeraude Toubia, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Ed Alonzo, Tony Dow, The Jet Velocity Holiday All Star Band, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Kel Mitchell, Jerry Mathers, Debbie Gibson, Michele Kanan, Karimah Westbrook, Hunter Clowdus, Gilles Marini, Carolyn Hennesy, Danny Trejo, Kate Linder, Tristan Rogers, Tom Arnold, Sean Kanan, and many more.

How to Stream the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.