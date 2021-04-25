How to Watch the ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Premiere Live For Free Without Cable
A few fan-favorite “90 Day Fiance” couples are returning to TLC for Season 6 of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” This season features seven pairs from previous seasons of the TLC show. The spin-off shows the challenges the couples face as they adjust to life following the 90 days. Don’t miss the next chapter of their lives in the season premiere Sunday, April 25 on TLC. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
- When: Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: TLC
Season 6 of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” includes:
- Yara Zaya & Jovi Dufren
- Julia Trubkina & Brandon Gibbs
- Elizabeth Potthast Castravet & Andrei Castravet
- Tiffany Franco Smith & Ronald Smith
- Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa
- Mike Youngquist & Natalie Mordovtseva
- Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi
The new season will give fans a glimpse into the couples’ lives as they navigate the pandemic and its effects on their relationships. Julia and Brandon and Mike and Natalie tied the knot during the pandemic, but now they have to adjust to married life during these strange times.
Also in the upcoming season, Angela is undergoing weight loss surgeries while maintaining a long-distance relationship with Michael. Kalani and Asuelu are considering growing their family and search for a new home. Libby and Andrei are in a difficult place in their marriage, as she refers to it as a “mountain” of a challenge. Another couple dealing with relationship issues is Julia and Brandon, as she considers moving out.
The conflict continues as Natalie is on the fence about leaving Mike for good. Tiffany and Ronald are still waiting for his visa to arrive, but they’re also struggling financially. As always, there is plenty more drama to come in the new season of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?”
How to Stream “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.
