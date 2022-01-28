How to Watch ‘The Afterparty’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A high school reunion afterparty isn’t typically the site of a terrible murder. When every classmate hates Xavier as much as they do, though, it’s not as much of a stretch. On paper, the plot for Apple TV+’s new series, “The Afterparty,” sounds like a crime drama, but that’s not exactly the case. Playing out less along the lines of “Criminal Minds” (2005) and more like “Clue” (1985), the first episode of this eight-part series debuts on Friday, January 28th. Watch the with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+

How to Stream ‘The Afterparty’

Despite, or perhaps in response to, his celebrity popstar status, everyone at Xavier’s reunion afterparty is highly suspect to his murder. When the no-nonsense, impatient Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) arrives on the scene to examine the case, everyone gets the chance to recount their version of the event. Each episode of “The Afterparty” highlights another classmate’s perspective, using different visual formats and film genres to match their individual personalities.

The odd juxtaposition of murder mystery and humor is what defines “The Afterparty” and sets it apart from other stories in the same vein. Leaning into the unique humor angle, the show stars top-tier comedians such as Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. The show was created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, directors of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) and (link: https://thestreamable.com/movies/the-lego-movie-2014 text: “The Lego Movie” (2014). You can stream the show from the start on Friday January 28th with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+