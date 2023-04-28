How to Watch ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to put on your sleuthing caps, because another season of “The Afterparty” is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, April 28. This unique and imaginative comedic mystery series focuses on the events surrounding a murder, and every episode tells the story of yet another character who bore witness to the tragedy. Will you unravel this season’s death before Detective Danner can? You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'The Afterparty' Season 2 Premiere

Each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, Season 2 will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

Can you watch 'The Afterparty' Season 2 Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Afterparty' Season 2 Premiere?

'The Afterparty' Season 2 Premiere Trailer