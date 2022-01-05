How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The long-awaited return of “The Amazing Race” is officially here. After filming began in February 2020, it was quickly shut down due to the pandemic. Production then resumed in September 2021. “The Amazing Race” season 33 premiere premieres live on Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 Premiere

When: Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also stream it live with the Paramount+ Premium Plan, which includes your local CBS affiliate or catch it on-demand the following day with a Paramount+ Essential plan.

About ‘The Amazing Race’

“The Amazing Race” features 11 teams going head-to-head to complete a competition around the world. Along the way, the teams race against each other as they face physical and mental challenges. Any straggling teams are eliminated, leaving just one team to take home the $1 million grand prize.

Season 33’s teams include:

Akbar Cook Sr., 45 and Sheridan Cook, 44, married educators from Martinsville, NJ

Ryan Ferguson, 37 and Dusty Harris, 38, best friends from Columbia, MO

Taylor Green-Jones, 38, and Isaiah Green-Jones, 31, YouTube sensations from Portland, OR

Marianela “Lulu” Gonzalez, 37 and Marissa “Lala,” 37, twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, NJ

Connie Greiner, 37 and Sam, 39, married couple from Charlotte, NC

Kim Holderness, 45 and Penn, 47, internet personalities from Raleigh, NC

Arun Kumar, 56 and Natalia Kumar, 28, father-daughter duo from Detroit, MI

Raquel Moore, 31 and Cayla Platt, 30, flight attendants from Chicago, IL and Gulf Breeze, FL

Michael Norwood, 36, and Armonde “Moe” Badger, 42, singing police officers from Buffalo, NY

Anthony Sadler, 29 and Spencer Stone, 29, childhood friends from Sacramento, CA

Caro Viehweg, 23 and Ray Gantt, 25, dating couple from Los Angeles, CA and Toms River, NJ

How to Stream ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Amazing Race” season 33 premiere live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.