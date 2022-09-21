 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stephen Silver

The race is on! “The Amazing Race,” the popular competition reality series, is set to return for the start of the 34th season, which will include the 400th episode. The new group of contestants competing to finish the round-the-world trek first includes former NFL coach Rex Ryan. The new season arrives on CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Amazing Race” Season Premiere

Episodes of “The Amazing Race” can also be streamed on Paramount+.

About “The Amazing Race,” Season 34 Premiere

“The Amazing Race” has long been known not only as one of the most entertaining reality series, but as one of the most respected. Ever since its debut in 2001, “The Amazing Race” has drawn critical acclaim, as well as awards, including 10 Emmys for Outstanding Competition Program.

The Amazing Race

September 5, 2001

This reality competition sees teams embark on a trek around the world to amazing destinations where they must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical. Only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning the race and the $1 million prize.

The new season is unique in that it starts the race outside of the United States for the first time. The race will start in Munich, Germany, while also heading to the Middle Eastern country of Jordan, where the contestants will re-enact a scene that brings to mind “Lawrence of Arabia.”

The best-known contestant of the season is Rex Ryan, the former coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills who now works as an ESPN analyst; he is partnered with a probation officer named Tim Mann. Other teams for the new season include Aastha Lal and Nina Duong, Linton Atkinson and Sharik Atkinson, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, Rich Kuo and Dom Jones, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Glenda Roberts and Lumumba Roberts, Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Marcus Craig and Michael Craig, and Abby Garrett and Will Freeman.

How to Stream “The Amazing Race” season premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Amazing Race” season premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a promo for "The Amazing Race" Season 34:

