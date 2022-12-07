How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

One of the first reality TV shows to capture American audiences is about to finish its 34th season. “The Amazing Race” will air its season finale on Wednesday, Dec. 7 on CBS. The final three teams are preparing to travel the last 3,000 mile leg of their global journey to win the $1 million prize, but which team will cross the finish line first? You can only find out by watching the 34th season finale of “The Amazing Race,” which you can do with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season Finale

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The season finale of “The Amazing Race” can also be streamed live via local CBS stations on Paramount+ for users of the Paramount+ Premium tier.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

About ‘The Amazing Race’

“The Amazing Race” is an unscripted reality show, in which 12 teams of two embark on a race around the world that rewards $1 million to the first team to reach the final destination. Armed with a limited budget, these teams face unique challenges and puzzles in each geographic locale that will help them forge ahead, or fall behind in the race.

This season is down to the final three teams: Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, and Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos. The season finale will challenge the teams to deliver musical instruments to the highly lyrical town of Nashville, Tennessee. There will also be a climbing challenge during the episode, as well as a visit to the world-famous Jack Daniels distillery.

In the end, only one of the three teams will walk away with the $1 million prize. Watch the 34th season finale of “The Amazing Race” to find out if your favorite team has what it takes to walk away as winners!

How to Stream ‘The Amazing Race’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Amazing Race” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services