 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS

How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

One of the first reality TV shows to capture American audiences is about to finish its 34th season. “The Amazing Race” will air its season finale on Wednesday, Dec. 7 on CBS. The final three teams are preparing to travel the last 3,000 mile leg of their global journey to win the $1 million prize, but which team will cross the finish line first? You can only find out by watching the 34th season finale of “The Amazing Race,” which you can do with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season Finale

The season finale of “The Amazing Race” can also be streamed live via local CBS stations on Paramount+ for users of the Paramount+ Premium tier.

About ‘The Amazing Race’

“The Amazing Race” is an unscripted reality show, in which 12 teams of two embark on a race around the world that rewards $1 million to the first team to reach the final destination. Armed with a limited budget, these teams face unique challenges and puzzles in each geographic locale that will help them forge ahead, or fall behind in the race.

This season is down to the final three teams: Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, and Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos. The season finale will challenge the teams to deliver musical instruments to the highly lyrical town of Nashville, Tennessee. There will also be a climbing challenge during the episode, as well as a visit to the world-famous Jack Daniels distillery.

In the end, only one of the three teams will walk away with the $1 million prize. Watch the 34th season finale of “The Amazing Race” to find out if your favorite team has what it takes to walk away as winners!

How to Stream ‘The Amazing Race’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Amazing Race” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 'The Amazing Race' Season Finale

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.