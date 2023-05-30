How to Watch ‘The American Gladiators Documentary’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The original form of “sports entertainment,” “American Gladiators” is the subject of the next “30 for 30” from ESPN. “The American Gladiators Documentary,” is a two-part film directed by Ben Berman that tells the story of “American Gladiators,” one of the most popular syndicated programs in television history. What begins as a traditional documentary soon gives way to greed, divergent narratives, and ultimately questions how history itself is written. “The American Gladiators Documentary” airs this Tuesday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET and Wednesday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN . You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV ..

About ‘The American Gladiators Documentary’ Premiere

From 1989 to 1996, “American Gladiators” captivated viewers across the nation. The show sold itself as a competition show that predated the reality TV era but used many of the same techniques to attract viewers. Every week, “amateur” contestants would go up against a cast of “professional” gladiators in a range of physical competitions, setting up David versus Goliath matchups that were popular with big television audiences but also earned considerable criticism for being “crash TV”.

In “The American Gladiators Documentary ” the show’s cast and crew look back on it all, with their memories complicated by regret over what it did to many of the Gladiators’ lives.

“We’re very excited to finally get this story out into the world, and you can trust that it’ll take you to some weird places,” said Berman. “Come for the 90’s nostalgia, but stay for the Elvis impersonators, the burps, the mental torment, the murder plots, aliens, and of course the undeniable atrocity of America’s dark history. And sports. It’s got some sports too.”

Can you watch ‘The American Gladiators Documentary’ Premiere for free?

What is the ‘The American Gladiators Documentary’ Premiere episode schedule?

Part 1 airs on Tuesday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Part 2 airs on Wednesday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

‘The American Gladiators Documentary’ Premiere Trailer