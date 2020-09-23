How to Watch the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Finale Live Online Without Cable

After an unconventional season, which saw contestants performing with no audience members present, season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” finally comes to an end. Ten contestants will take the stage tonight to see who performed their way to the one-million-dollar cash prize. The finale results episode airs tonight on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season Finale

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Last night, the remaining 10 contestants—Roberta Battaglia, Bad Salsa, Kenadi Dodds, Brandon Leake, Broken Roots, Bello Sisters, Archie Williams, Daneliya Tuleshova, Alan Silva, and Cristina Rae—all gave it one last shot. Now, it’s up to viewers to vote for their favorite performer who will be revealed during tonight’s show.

Outside of the pandemic, season 15 of “AGT” came with some bumps in the road. Back in March, Heidi Klum had to stop filming the show after she fell ill. Although she wasn’t diagnosed with the coronavirus, she missed the filming of some of the earlier episodes in the season and was temporarily replaced by Eric Stonestreet.

As the live rounds began, Simon Cowell also had to be absent from the first two shows as he was recovering from surgery after injuring his back. The notorious judge underwent a five-hour surgery and was temporarily replaced by Kelly Clarkson. All four judges—Heidi Klum, Howie Mendel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell are expected to be present tonight.

