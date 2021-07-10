 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Argentina-Brazil Copa America 2021 Final Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Two of the most decorated soccer countries in the entire world are ready to square off one more time with the Copa America title on the line. Argentina, headed by Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi, faces Brazil, led by his former teammate Neymar, in the finals of Copa America 2021. Fox Sports 1 has all the action, starting Saturday, July 10 at 8 PM ET.

How to Stream the Argentina-Brazil Copa America 2021 Final

FS1 will provide the English-speaking feed, while TUDN will offer a Spanish language commentary track.

Argentina vs. Brazil Background and Betting Odds

Brazil, the defending champions, have made it known they are the team to beat in this tournament. They come into the final undefeated in Copa America play with a 5-0-1 record, which includes a 4-0 drubbing of Peru, who will play in the third-place match Friday night against Colombia. The Brazilians come with an all-star team of players including Neymar, Telles, Arthur, Fernandinho, Rodrygo, and David Luiz.

However, Brazil doesn’t have Messi. Arguably the best player in the world looks to add another trophy to his impressive case. To do so, he’ll need to pilot a strong, but clearly weaker, Argentina squad to victory. Angel Di Maria and Lautero Martinez should provide ample support. Like Brazil, Argentina hasn’t lost a match during this year’s tournament, meaning both countries are playing for an undefeated championship run.

Brazil is slightly favored in the matchup according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They enter the contest at +112 odds, while an Argentina victory nets you +275 odds. A draw is getting +215 odds.

How to Watch the Copa America 2021 Final for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Copa America 2021 final live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports 1--
TUDN≥ $94.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 and TUDN + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 and TUDN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Messi, Argentina outlast Colombia to advance | Fox Soccer

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

