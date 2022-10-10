How to Watch the ‘Avenue 5’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The creator of “Veep,” Armando Iannucci, returned to HBO in 2020 with “Avenue 5,” a new sci-fi/comedy series starring a respected cast led by Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad. Nearly two years later, “Avenue 5” — which is set 40 years in the future on a space cruise — is finally returning with a second season, set to debut on Monday, Oct. 10 on HBO and HBO Max. You can stream it live with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Avenue 5” Season 2 Premiere

About “Avenue 5” Season 2

The premise of the series is a bit different from the sort of sharp political satire that Iannucci brought to “Veep,” “The Thick of It,” and “In the Loop” before that. On the space cruise, Herman Judd (Josh Gad) is the owner and Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) is the captain. The first season began with the leaders trying to hide that they had brought the ship off course and would be stuck on it for years.

It was something of a “Gilligan’s Island” in space, and the second season picks up five months later, with the ship still off course. In addition to Laurie and Gad, the cast includes Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, and Lenora Crichlow.

The new season of “Avenue 5” will run for eight seasons. The series debuted shortly before the start of the pandemic, which led to a delay in filming for the second season. In the new season, one episode will arrive each week, while there’s no word yet on whether there will be a third season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Avenue 5” season 2 on HBO Max?

