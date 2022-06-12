How to Watch ‘The Baby’ Series Finale Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Baby” follows 38-year-old Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), who surprisingly ends up with an infant in her arms. This is no oridinary surprise baby story though; the baby quickly transforms Natasha’s life into a horror film. Don’t miss the thrilling series finale on Sunday, June 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. You can watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Baby’ Series Finale

The first seven episodes of the series are also available on HBO Max now.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max does not offer a free trial of its streaming service, so you will have to sign up for a subscription if you would like to stream “The Baby.” For the best deal, you can sign up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

About ‘The Baby’

Throughout the first seven episodes of the limited series, Natasha has learned of the baby’s manipulative tactics and extreme powers. Somehow, several people have died in freak accidents, and the infant always seems to be around when bad things happen. Despite her attempts to escape from the evil little one, Natasha can’t seem to break free.

The final episode of “The Baby” is titled “The Possession,” though it’s not known exactly who’s going to be possessed. Don’t miss the last episode of this hilarious yet terrifying story. Because “The Baby” is a limited series, it is not likely that there will be a second season.

Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Shvorne Marks, and Isy Suttie also appear in the series.

