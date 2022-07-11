How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” kicks off tonight! Viewers are in for a treat with two leads looking for love instead of just one. This is one season premiere you won’t want to miss. You can watch the season 19 premiere on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c live for free on ABC without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

When: Monday, July 11 at 8/7c

Monday, July 11 at 8/7c TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The competition series also available to stream with a Hulu subscription the next day.

About ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Season 19 features two leading ladies, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, from “The Bachelor” season 28. Rachel and Gabby were both dumped by Clayton Echard in a dual breakup. Viewers watched as the two broken-hearted women became friends.

On “The Bachelorette,” Rachel and Gabby have joined forces once again and are both looking for love. Jesse Palmer has replaced Chris Harrison as host.

This season promises plenty of tears, twists, and drama. Plus, all-new challenges may arise with two Bachelorettes instead of one. Will Rachel and Gabby remain besties, or will their friendship be put to the test as they fight over potential suitors?

ABC shared the details about the 32 guys hoping to find love and win over Rachel or Gabby this season. The men include:

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, Calif.

Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, Calif.

Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Ill.

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J.

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, N.Y.

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Fla.

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Ariz.

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Ill.

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, Calif.

Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Conn.

John, 26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Fla.

Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Ga.

Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, Calif.

Justin Y., 24, the other twin from Brookfield, Conn.

Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, Calif.

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Ill.

Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, Calif.

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, Calif.

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Ill.

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Fla.

Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, Calif.

Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Mass.

Spencer, 27, a venture capitalist from Chicago, Ill.

Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Ill.

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, Calif.

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, N.J.

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

How to Stream ‘The Bachelorette’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Bachelorette” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options