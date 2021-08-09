 Skip to Content
The Bachelorette ABC

How to Watch 'The Bachelorette' Season Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

The Bachelorette season finale is finally here. Will Katie Thurston go home with a Neil Lane diamond ring, or is she left single after this eventful season? Since Greg Grippo quit the show, Katie has just two men to choose from during the final episode. The Bachelorette three-hour season finale premieres live on Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch The Bachelorette Season Finale

In the season finale, Katie is left with a difficult decision to make. The final two men are Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze, but host Kaitlyn Bristowe hinted that there could be more Greg drama ahead too. Greg’s exit upset Katie, and she considered quitting the show then too. Could she go home with Blake or Justin, or does she only want to be with Greg? With a three-hour episode, there’s plenty of time for an unexpected twist.

In an interview with Us, Katie teased that the ending of her season is “not traditional at all.” She said, “I don’t think that this has ever happened. I’ll say that. So it’s a first, for sure. And a shocking ending.”

Based on the hints from Katie, it sounds like Bachelor Nation is in for a wild ride. Fans are already predicting possible endings for the season 17 lead. This is a season finale you won’t want to miss.

The Bachelorette

January 8, 2003

A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.

How to Stream The Bachelorette Season Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The Bachelorette season finale live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

