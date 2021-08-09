How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Bachelorette season finale is finally here. Will Katie Thurston go home with a Neil Lane diamond ring, or is she left single after this eventful season? Since Greg Grippo quit the show, Katie has just two men to choose from during the final episode. The Bachelorette three-hour season finale premieres live on Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch The Bachelorette Season Finale

When: Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

In the season finale, Katie is left with a difficult decision to make. The final two men are Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze, but host Kaitlyn Bristowe hinted that there could be more Greg drama ahead too. Greg’s exit upset Katie, and she considered quitting the show then too. Could she go home with Blake or Justin, or does she only want to be with Greg? With a three-hour episode, there’s plenty of time for an unexpected twist.

In an interview with Us, Katie teased that the ending of her season is “not traditional at all.” She said, “I don’t think that this has ever happened. I’ll say that. So it’s a first, for sure. And a shocking ending.”

Based on the hints from Katie, it sounds like Bachelor Nation is in for a wild ride. Fans are already predicting possible endings for the season 17 lead. This is a season finale you won’t want to miss.

