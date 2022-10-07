How to Watch the ‘Batman: The Audio Adventues’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Batman: The Audio Adventures” is very different from most of the other Batman and other DC content on HBO Max: Namely, it’s an audio-based show. The series is a podcast with a visual element, paying homage to the old “Batman” TV show as well as midcentury radio plays, illustrated with abstract animation. The unique series, which debuted last year, is set to return for its second season on Friday, Oct. 7, with all ten episodes arriving at once. You can stream it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Batman: The Audio Adventures” Season 2

When: Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7 TV : HBO MAX

: HBO MAX Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max. Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

About “Batman: The Audio Adventures”

The plot of the second season features villains The Penguin and Two-Face joining forces, Batman and Catwoman not getting along, Harleen Quinzel also rearing her head, and the Scarecrow emerging as a major villain. The series also offers a companion comic book tie-in.

Dennis McNicholas, a “Saturday Night Live” scribe, is the main writer and director of the show, while the cast is heavy with SNL alumni. The show is part of a push that HBO Max has been making into the podcast realm, which has also included companion podcasts for many shows.

“Batman: The Audio Adventures” boasts some high-profile voice performers, including Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Ike Barinholtz as Harvey “Two-Face” Dent, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, Bobby Moynihan as the Penguin, and Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Batman: The Audio Adventures” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.