 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

How to Watch the ‘Batman: The Audio Adventues’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“Batman: The Audio Adventures” is very different from most of the other Batman and other DC content on HBO Max: Namely, it’s an audio-based show. The series is a podcast with a visual element, paying homage to the old “Batman” TV show as well as midcentury radio plays, illustrated with abstract animation. The unique series, which debuted last year, is set to return for its second season on Friday, Oct. 7, with all ten episodes arriving at once. You can stream it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Batman: The Audio Adventures” Season 2

About “Batman: The Audio Adventures”

The plot of the second season features villains The Penguin and Two-Face joining forces, Batman and Catwoman not getting along, Harleen Quinzel also rearing her head, and the Scarecrow emerging as a major villain. The series also offers a companion comic book tie-in.

Dennis McNicholas, a “Saturday Night Live” scribe, is the main writer and director of the show, while the cast is heavy with SNL alumni. The show is part of a push that HBO Max has been making into the podcast realm, which has also included companion podcasts for many shows.

“Batman: The Audio Adventures” boasts some high-profile voice performers, including Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Ike Barinholtz as Harvey “Two-Face” Dent, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, Bobby Moynihan as the Penguin, and Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Batman: The Audio Adventures” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Batman: The Audio Adventures' Season 2 trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.