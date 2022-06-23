 Skip to Content
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Bear’ Premiere Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Family drama is on the menu with FX’s new show “The Bear” which will stream on Hulu this week. Returning to his hometown after a devastating loss, the series follows a culinary prodigy as he deals with running a restaurant while maintaining relationships with his loved ones. You can place your order for “The Bear” premiere on Thursday, June 23 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch FX’s ‘The Bear’ Premiere

About ‘The Bear’

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto is out of his element when a family tragedy pulls him from the fine-dining world back into his hometown of Chicago. The natural chef must come to terms with the devastating event while dealing with the responsibilities of small business management, a difficult kitchen staff, and his tumultuous relationships with his family. The dark comedy takes a close look at the reverberations suicide leaves on family dynamics against the backdrop of a chaotic kitchen experience.

The Bear

June 23, 2022

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death. As Carmy fights to transform the restaurant and himself, his rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

Creator and showrunner Christopher Sorer aims for a realistic look at the stressful, funny, and frantic restaurant industry. “The Bear” is filled with heart, heated conversations, and rolling shots through the cramped kitchen and back rooms. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy, supported by Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Hulu will release the entire series on Thursday, June 23.

Can You Stream ‘The Bear’ for Free?

FX’s “The Bear” is available to new subscribers with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Current subscribers will have the entire series available on Thursday, June 23.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Bear’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch FX's 'The Bear' Trailer

