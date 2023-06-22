 Skip to Content
The Bear Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Order up for Season 2 of “The Bear.” The hit, critically acclaimed FX and Hulu series is back for its second course this week. Led by Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, and more, “The Bear” follows a young fine dining chef who returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop, working to transform the restaurant, its crew, and himself along the way. The restaurant-centric comedy-drama became FX’s most-watched comedy series in its history with its 2022 debut, and now, the highly anticipated second season will premiere this Thursday, June 22, 2023. You can watch The Bear: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere

In “The Bear,” Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a fine dining chef de cuisine in New York City who returns home to Chicago to his late brother Michael’s failing Italian beef sandwich restaurant to manage debts, an unruly staff, and a laundry list of personal expectations.

Season 2 will come with all new ambitions as Carmy and crew work to transform the sandwich shop formerly known as The Beef into a city hot spot under the new name The Bear. Between menu planning, juggling the bureaucracy of contractors and permits, and shifting focus on hospitality, the family of misfits will go on a series of journeys, both professional and personal.

Also filling out the kitchen are Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, and Abby Elliott as Sugar.

The supporting cast includes Edwin Lee Gibson, Matty Matheson, José Cervantes, Oliver Platt, Corey Hendrix, Richard Esteras, and Chris Witaske. Molly Gordon, Will Poulter, Robert Townsend, and Bob Odenkirk are also set to join the second season in recurring and guest roles.

“The Bear” is bigger than ever, with a beefed-up 10-episode Season 2, compared to eight episodes in its premiere season. Hulu will release all 10 episodes of “The Bear” Season 2 on Thursday, June 22.

Can you watch ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Bear: Season 2 on Hulu.

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Hulu will release all 10 episodes of “The Bear” Season 2 on Thursday, June 22.

Can you watch ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Bear: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch The Bear: Season 2 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • The Bear: Season 2

    June 22, 2023

    Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
