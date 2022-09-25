How to Watch the ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

It’s hard to believe that “Big Brother” has been on for 24 seasons, but the venerable reality competition series will crown a champion from its latest group of house guests on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The special two-hour finale will determine whether Monte, Taylor or Turner takes home the prize and you can stream all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the "Big Brother" Season 24 finale

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS

About the “Big Brother” season 24 finale

The season began airing in July, featuring 16 Houseguests, who have since been whittled down to just three: Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale, and Matthew “Turner” Turner. Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider were the two contestants evicted most recently.

Big Brother July 5, 2000 American version of the reality game show which follows a group of HouseGuests living together 24 hours a day in the “Big Brother” house, isolated from the outside world but under constant surveillance with no privacy for three months.

The current season has been marked by a much-discussed racism controversy, with former contestant Kyle Capener confronted with racist remarks he’d made in the past about other contestants, including fears that the people of color in the cast would form an alliance. That most of these comments were shown on the show’s live online feed but not on the main CBS show led the hashtag #StopProtectingKyle to trend on social media.

This year’s finale will differ from those of most other seasons. It will air on a Sunday night, rather than on the traditional night of Wednesday, and it will run for two and a half hours rather than 90 minutes.

