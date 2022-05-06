How to Watch ‘The Big Conn’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Eric C. Conn is a lawyer from eastern Kentucky who’s now known for defrauding the government and taxpayers. His behavior was brought to light when he was arrested in 2017. Now, a new Apple TV+ docuseries, “The Big Conn,” explores his story of the biggest frauds in United States history. All four episodes drop on Friday, May 6 and you can stream the series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘The Big Conn’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Big Conn’

Conn was living the good life and had everything he ever needed, but he soon got involved in a scheme to contribute to his outrageous lifestyle. The lawyer rose to the top by taking advantage of Americans, as well as the government, in a Social Security scam.

He advertised himself as “Mr. Social Security” to bring in clients who needed his help to get back on their feet. Rather than giving them the legal help they desperately needed, the crooked lawyer used the government’s Social Security system to help himself. He went on to steal $550 million from taxpayers, leaving them in an even worse position than before.

The docuseries unravels the many webs Conn spun and offers first-hand accounts from his victims. An official companion podcast is also set to launch on Apple Podcasts.

The Big Conn May 6, 2022 The unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Big Conn’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can You Stream ‘The Big Conn’ for Free?

