How to Watch ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Beginning this week, USA Network is bringing a new kind of dating show to your TV screen. “The Big D” focuses on divorced couples hoping to get a second chance at love. As with all of your favorite reality series, there’s sure to be drama as the cast mixes and mingles with each other. Will any true connections be made? Find out when the new series premieres on USA Network on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. You can watch The Big D: Season 1 with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere
“The Big D” follows six divorced couples to a tropical villa in Costa Rica as they hope to get another shot at finding love after their marriages fell apart for various reasons. Bachelor Nation stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers host the series after getting their own dating show success story. Relationship expert Dr. Jada is around to help out and navigate the ups and downs of this challenge.
Throughout the first season of “The Big D,” the divorcees have the opportunity to date other divorced individuals. However, some decide to pursue fresh relationships with their exes, hoping their histories will work in their favor. Everyone wants to find love and some are eager to get closure after their marriages came to an end.
Dr. Jada, Fletcher, and Rogers are prepared to offer guidance and create “ex-ercises” for individuals to participate in on this journey. If someone wins an “ex-ercise,” they are immune from the next elimination and get to enjoy a lovely date night.
Can you watch ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Big D: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
What is the ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere episode schedule?
New episodes of “The Big D” air weekly on USA Network as follows:
Episode 1: Wednesday, June 14
Episode 2: Wednesday, June 21
Episode 3: Wednesday, June 28
Episode 4: Wednesday, July 5
Episode 5: Wednesday, July 12
Episode 6: Wednesday, July 19
Episode 6: Wednesday, July 26
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere?
You can watch The Big D: Season 1 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Big D’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
The Big D: Season 1June 14, 2023
Over the course of a few weeks, 10 divorced couples will stay in a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date and search for love amongst a group of other single divorcees — and that includes their ex. The group will participate in revealing relationship “EX-ercises” designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating.