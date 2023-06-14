How to Watch ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

About ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere

“The Big D” follows six divorced couples to a tropical villa in Costa Rica as they hope to get another shot at finding love after their marriages fell apart for various reasons. Bachelor Nation stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers host the series after getting their own dating show success story. Relationship expert Dr. Jada is around to help out and navigate the ups and downs of this challenge.

Throughout the first season of “The Big D,” the divorcees have the opportunity to date other divorced individuals. However, some decide to pursue fresh relationships with their exes, hoping their histories will work in their favor. Everyone wants to find love and some are eager to get closure after their marriages came to an end.

Dr. Jada, Fletcher, and Rogers are prepared to offer guidance and create “ex-ercises” for individuals to participate in on this journey. If someone wins an “ex-ercise,” they are immune from the next elimination and get to enjoy a lovely date night.

Can you watch ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Big D: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes of “The Big D” air weekly on USA Network as follows:

Episode 1: Wednesday, June 14

Episode 2: Wednesday, June 21

Episode 3: Wednesday, June 28

Episode 4: Wednesday, July 5

Episode 5: Wednesday, July 12

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 19

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 26

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Big D’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Big D: Season 1 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Big D’ Series Premiere Trailer