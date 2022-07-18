How to Watch Derek Jeter Doc ‘The Captain’ for Free with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Derek Jeter, who played his entire career with the New York Yankees, was one of the best-known baseball players of this generation. In a 20-year career that ended in 2014, Jeter won five World Series and made the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Now, Jeter is the subject of a seven-part documentary series on ESPN and ESPN+ called “The Captain,” debuting on Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET, right after the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. You can watch “The Captain” on ESPN with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Captain”

When: Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

You can also stream “The Captain” with a subscription to ESPN+, which is $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year.

About “The Captain”

A multi-part sports documentary about an all-time great Derek Jeter, “The Captain” recalls “The Last Dance,” the ESPN Michael Jordan documentary. Directed by Randy Wilkins, the seven-part series follows Jeter’s entire career, on and off the field.

The Captain July 18, 2022 A compelling narrative revealing the man behind the icon - Derek Jeter. Amidst a time of great change in New York City, Derek Jeter’s arrival to the New York Yankees returned a struggling franchise to its traditional perch amongst baseball’s elite. As Derek forged a Hall of Fame worthy career, his second home molded him as a man.

“We set out on a journey to discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number 2 jersey,” Wilkins said. “The series gives insight into a hall of fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture. The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture, and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself.”

The seven episodes debut as follows:

-Monday, July 18, 10 p.m. ET: Episode 1

-Thursday, July 21, 9 p.m. ET: Episode 2

-Thursday, July 28, 9 p.m. ET: Episode 3

-Thursday, July 28, 10 p.m. ET: Episode 4

-Thursday, Aug. 4, 9 p.m. ET: Episode 5

-Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 p.m. ET: Episode 6

-Thursday, Aug. 11, 10 p.m. ET: Episode 7

How to Stream “The Captain” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Captain” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options