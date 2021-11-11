How to Watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
“The Challenge: All Stars” is back for its second season with new over-the-top challenges. New episodes of the series air exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday for the next 10 weeks. Don’t miss the season premiere Thursday, November 11. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
How to Watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Premiere
- When: Thursday, November 11
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2
TJ Lavin hosts as 24 of the franchise’s most-beloved competitors fight to bring home the grand prize of $500,000. The contestants take on all kinds of challenges, from in-game obstacles to conflict with one another. Be sure to tune in to see which of these “The Challenge” alums wins it all.
“The Challenge: All Stars” season two contestants include:
- Ayanna Mackins
- Brad Fiorenza
- Casey Cooper
- Cohutta Grindstaff
- Darrell Taylor
- Derek Chavez
- Derrick Kosinski
- Janelle Casanave
- Jasmine Reynaud
- Jodi Weatherton
- Jonna Mannion
- Katie Doyle
- Kendal Darnell
- Laterrian Wallace
- Melinda Collins
- MJ Garrett
- Nehemiah Clark
- Ryan Kehoe
- Sophia Pasquis
- Steve Meinke
- Teck Holmes
- Tina Barta
- Tyler Duckworth
The Challenge: All Stars
Twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original The Real World and Road Rules return for a second chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Follow the competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.
On What Devices is Paramount+ Available?
Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
