How to Watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Challenge: All Stars” is back for its second season with new over-the-top challenges. New episodes of the series air exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday for the next 10 weeks. Don’t miss the season premiere Thursday, November 11. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Thursday, November 11

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2

TJ Lavin hosts as 24 of the franchise’s most-beloved competitors fight to bring home the grand prize of $500,000. The contestants take on all kinds of challenges, from in-game obstacles to conflict with one another. Be sure to tune in to see which of these “The Challenge” alums wins it all.

“The Challenge: All Stars” season two contestants include:

Ayanna Mackins

Brad Fiorenza

Casey Cooper

Cohutta Grindstaff

Darrell Taylor

Derek Chavez

Derrick Kosinski

Janelle Casanave

Jasmine Reynaud

Jodi Weatherton

Jonna Mannion

Katie Doyle

Kendal Darnell

Laterrian Wallace

Melinda Collins

MJ Garrett

Nehemiah Clark

Ryan Kehoe

Sophia Pasquis

Steve Meinke

Teck Holmes

Tina Barta

Tyler Duckworth

