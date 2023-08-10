 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

Layne Gibbons

Season 2 of “The Challenge: USA” is coming back to CBS this summer with a two-part premiere on Thursday, Aug. 10. at 9 p.m. ET. The competition reality show will feature 18 of the strongest competitors from various CBS TV shows going against six of MTV’s titans from “The Challenge.” The rivals are fighting for the chance to take home a $500,000 grand prize, which will be equally split by one male and one female competitor. Part two of the competition will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch The Challenge: USA: Season 2 and CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere

Connecting fierce competitors from both networks, “The Challenge: USA” will have familiar reality TV stars from shows like “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor,” and “Big Brother.” Filmed in Croatia, MTV and CBS fans will recognize some big names from the networks going head to head.

Competing in the reality TV series from CBS shows are “Big Brother” winner Josh Martinez, “Survivor” winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood, and Luis Colon and Dusty Harris from “The Amazing Race,” to name a few. Joining the CBS team are MTV’s “The Challenge” all-stars like Wes Bergmann, Joanna Mannion, and “The Challenge‘s” most successful contestant and winner of all time, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, who has been a part of 21 seasons.

In the end, one man and one woman will split a grand prize of $500,000 and mega bragging rights.

Can you watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Challenge: USA: Season 2 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of Fubo or Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch The Challenge: USA: Season 2 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • The Challenge: USA: Season 2

    August 10, 2023

    Reality titans from the CBS universe compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. With an ever-changing game, players are in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves. The CBS all-stars compete for a chance to join the upcoming global “War of the Worlds” championship.

  • CBS

    CBS is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

