How to Watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

Connecting fierce competitors from both networks, “The Challenge: USA” will have familiar reality TV stars from shows like “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor,” and “Big Brother.” Filmed in Croatia, MTV and CBS fans will recognize some big names from the networks going head to head.

Competing in the reality TV series from CBS shows are “Big Brother” winner Josh Martinez, “Survivor” winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood, and Luis Colon and Dusty Harris from “The Amazing Race,” to name a few. Joining the CBS team are MTV’s “The Challenge” all-stars like Wes Bergmann, Joanna Mannion, and “The Challenge‘s” most successful contestant and winner of all time, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, who has been a part of 21 seasons.

In the end, one man and one woman will split a grand prize of $500,000 and mega bragging rights.

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Challenge: USA: Season 2 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch The Challenge: USA: Season 2 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

