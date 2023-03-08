How to Watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
For the first time in “The Challenge” history, the series is going global. A new spin-off, “The Challenge: World Championship” kicks off this week, putting the best of the best against each other and raising the stakes higher than ever before. The first two episodes drop on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 8. Don’t miss the newest version of the popular MTV reality competition series. You can watch The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere
TJ Lavin returns to host the exciting crossover. He’s joined by global hosts Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.), and Marley Biyendolo (Argentina). Teams of two go head to head, hoping to walk away as the winners of “The Challenge: World Championship.” Throughout the 12 episodes, the contestants will push themselves to the limit and battle it out. They must avoid elimination if they want to make it to the finale and win big. Along with the title comes a $500,000 prize.
“The Challenge: World Championship” features previous winners and other top competitors from the franchise. Viewers will recognize faces from “The Challenge: Argentina,” “The Challenge: Australia,” “The Challenge: U.K.,” and “The Challenge: USA.”
Several of the competitors have not yet been announced. Each legend will be paired up with a Global MVP.
Below, you can find a list of the series’ legends who are a part of the spin-off:
- Amber Borzotra
- Darrell Taylor
- Jodi Weatherton
- Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio
- Jonna Stephens
- Jordan Wiseley
- Kaycee Clark
- KellyAnne Judd
- Nelson Thomas
- Nia Moore
- Theo Campbell
- Tori Deal
- Wes Bergmann
- Yes Duffy
The following contestants are the Global MVPs:
- Ben Driebergen (“The Challenge: USA”)
- Danny McCray (“The Challenge: USA”)
- Justine Ndiba (“The Challenge: USA”)
- Sarah Lacina (“The Challenge: USA”)
- Emily Seebohm (“The Challenge: Australia”)
- Grant Crapp (“The Challenge: Australia”)
- Kiki Morris (“The Challenge: Australia”)
- Troy Cullen (“The Challenge: Australia”)
Can you watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere Schedule
After the two-part series premiere on Wednesday, March 8, new episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+.
Episode 1: Wednesday, March 8
Episode 2: Wednesday, March 8
Episode 3: Wednesday, March 15
Episode 4: Wednesday, March 22
Episode 5: Wednesday, March 29
Episode 6: Wednesday, April 5
Episode 7: Wednesday, April 12
Episode 8: Wednesday, April 19
Episode 9: Wednesday, April 26
Episode 10: Wednesday, May 3
Episode 11: Wednesday, May 10
Episode 12: Wednesday, May 17
Can you watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere?
You can watch The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1March 8, 2023
Champions and MVPs from the various versions of MTV’s “The Challenge” are brought together to represent their countries and battle for the coveted title of “Challenge World Champion.”
-
