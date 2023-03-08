How to Watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

About ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere

TJ Lavin returns to host the exciting crossover. He’s joined by global hosts Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.), and Marley Biyendolo (Argentina). Teams of two go head to head, hoping to walk away as the winners of “The Challenge: World Championship.” Throughout the 12 episodes, the contestants will push themselves to the limit and battle it out. They must avoid elimination if they want to make it to the finale and win big. Along with the title comes a $500,000 prize.

“The Challenge: World Championship” features previous winners and other top competitors from the franchise. Viewers will recognize faces from “The Challenge: Argentina,” “The Challenge: Australia,” “The Challenge: U.K.,” and “The Challenge: USA.”

Several of the competitors have not yet been announced. Each legend will be paired up with a Global MVP.

Below, you can find a list of the series’ legends who are a part of the spin-off:

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

The following contestants are the Global MVPs:

Ben Driebergen (“The Challenge: USA”)

Danny McCray (“The Challenge: USA”)

Justine Ndiba (“The Challenge: USA”)

Sarah Lacina (“The Challenge: USA”) Emily Seebohm (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Grant Crapp (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Kiki Morris (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Troy Cullen (“The Challenge: Australia”)

Can you watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere Schedule

After the two-part series premiere on Wednesday, March 8, new episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+.

Episode 1: Wednesday, March 8

Episode 2: Wednesday, March 8

Episode 3: Wednesday, March 15

Episode 4: Wednesday, March 22

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 29

Episode 6: Wednesday, April 5 Episode 7: Wednesday, April 12

Episode 8: Wednesday, April 19

Episode 9: Wednesday, April 26

Episode 10: Wednesday, May 3

Episode 11: Wednesday, May 10

Episode 12: Wednesday, May 17

Can you watch ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Challenge: World Championship: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

