The Changeling Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin
David covers the biggest news stories, live events, premieres, and informational pieces for The Streamable. Before joining TS, he wrote extensively for Screen Rant and has years of experience writing about the entertainment and streaming industries. He's a Broncos fan, streams on his Toshiba Fire TV, and his favorites include "Andor," "Rings of Power," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
David Satin

Parenthood is never easy. But what if your partner is tormented by unseen forces that they claim originate in a world of enchantment? That’s just the beginning of the story in “The Changeling,” the new series premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 8. Based on the award-winning novel by Victor LaVelle, “The Changeling” will shake viewers to their core and take them on a journey that’s sometimes magical, and sometimes terrifying. You can watch The Changeling: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere

LaKeith Stanfield plays Apollo Kagwa, a used book dealer who has just become a new father. Kagwa is determined to be a better dad to his new child than his own father was, but soon his wife Emma begins acting strangely. Apollo realizes that something is very wrong with Emma, but will it be in time to help her? This series is part horror story, part epic fantasy and takes viewers through a very different New York City than the one they think they know.

“The Changeling” also features Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett. Three episodes will premiere on Sept. 8, with one following every Friday after until Oct. 13.

Can you watch ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Changeling: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

Can you watch ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download The Changeling: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Changeling: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • The Changeling: Season 1

    September 7, 2023

    Apollo and Emma’s love story is a fairy tale—until Emma mysteriously vanishes. Bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn’t know existed.

  7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $9.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99+ / month
    apple.com
