How to Watch ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Parenthood is never easy. But what if your partner is tormented by unseen forces that they claim originate in a world of enchantment? That’s just the beginning of the story in “ The Changeling ,” the new series premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 8. Based on the award-winning novel by Victor LaVelle, “The Changeling” will shake viewers to their core and take them on a journey that’s sometimes magical, and sometimes terrifying. You can watch The Changeling: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘The Changeling’ Series Premiere

LaKeith Stanfield plays Apollo Kagwa, a used book dealer who has just become a new father. Kagwa is determined to be a better dad to his new child than his own father was, but soon his wife Emma begins acting strangely. Apollo realizes that something is very wrong with Emma, but will it be in time to help her? This series is part horror story, part epic fantasy and takes viewers through a very different New York City than the one they think they know.

“The Changeling” also features Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett. Three episodes will premiere on Sept. 8, with one following every Friday after until Oct. 13.

