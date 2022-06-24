How to Watch ‘The Chi’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Chi,” SHOWTIME’s Chicago-based urban drama, is set to return for the premiere of its fifth season. The first episode will be available on the SHOWTIME streaming service and on-demand on Friday, June 24, with its debut on the regular Showtime channel set to follow on Sunday, June 26. The season will run for ten episodes, wrapping up in August, and you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.

How to Watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere

30-Day Free Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com Get 6 Months of Showtime For Just $4.99/Mo. (normally $10.99), After 7-Day Free Trial

About “The Chi”

Created by Lena Waithe, “The Chi” is filmed on location on the South side of Chicago and tells the story of a group of friends in often perilous circumstances. The series stars Jacob Lattimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., and Michael V. Epps.

The Chi January 7, 2018 A relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story following a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. The story centers on Brandon, an ambitious and confident young man who dreams about opening a restaurant of his own someday, but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his mother and teenage brother back in the South Side.

“We’re so honored to be in our fifth season and grateful to the fans that show up for us and make sure people know about The Chi,” Waithe, the creator, told Deadline when the show’s return date was announced in April. “We appreciate the fans so much and hope everyone enjoys this upcoming season.”

Nia Jervier and Carolyn Michelle Smith will be recurring guest stars on the new season, with La La Anthony returning.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Chi” season premiere on SHOWTIME?

SHOWTIME is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial showtime.com SHOWTIME SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. … With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word. SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios. You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. 30-Day Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com Get 6 Months of Showtime For Just $4.99/Mo. (normally $10.99), After 7-Day Free Trial