How to Watch ‘The Chi’ Season 5 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Love, community, and relationships take center stage in the fifth season of Showtime’s original hit series “The Chi.” Taking a look at the lives of Chicago’s South Side residents, the award-winning drama focuses on the reality of black lives in America today. The Season 5 premiere airs on the Showtime premium cable channel at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26, having been available two days earlier on the channel’s streaming service. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The Season 5 Premiere of ‘The Chi’

When: Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Showtime

Showtime Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘The Chi’

When a murder dramatically changes the lives of three young teens, their lives are inextricably linked and they form a bond that transcends the arduous life of Chicago’s South Side. Season 5 sees dramatic changes as the mayoral election sends Douda (Curtiss Cook) running for the hills while Tiff (Hannaha Hall) and Emmett (Jacob Latimore) must deal with the fallout of their failed open marriage.

Over 10 episodes, “The Chi” will explore what makes relationships so unique in Chicago; the community must band together to combat everyday violence, rising crime rates, and a lack of access to essential services. The series continues to take a groundbreaking look into what makes a community while also examining the challenges each person must face living on the South Side.

The episode release schedule for “The Chi” season five is as follows:

# Episode Title Release Date 1 “Overnight Celebrity” June 24, 2022 (online) June 26, 2022 (Showtime) 2 “Oh Girl” July 3, 2022 3 “This Christmas” July 10, 2022 4 “On Me” July 17, 2022 5 “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off” July 24, 2022 6 “Bring It On Home To Me” July 31, 2022 7 TBA August 7, 2022 8 TBA August 14, 2022 9 TBA August 21, 2022 10 TBA August 28, 2022

Can You Stream the Season 5 Premiere of ‘The Chi’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the season 5 premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Current subscribers can watch the show upon its release Friday, June 24.

