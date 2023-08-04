How to Watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
After a series high in streaming numbers last season, “The Chi” is back and bigger than ever. The hit Showtime series returns with its sixth season this Friday, Aug. 4 on Paramount+ With Showtime in an expanded 16-episode, two-part season packed with new highs, lows, partnerships, declarations of love, political ambitions, businesses, questions of faith, and more threads that further tie the tight-knit community together. “The Chi” Season 6 will be available to watch on Paramount+ With Showtime on Aug. 4 with a linear TV premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere
Created by Lena Waithe, “The Chi” follows a group of residents in the South Side of Chicago who become connected by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
The ensemble cast is led by Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook with Lynn Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, and more joining the new season as guest stars.
The 16-episode sixth season will be split into two eight-episode installments with the second half of the season premiering at a later date to be announced.
Can you watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere on Paramount Plus.
What is the ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere episode schedule?
The first half of “The Chi” Season 6 will premiere on Paramount+ under its Paramount+ with Showtime plan beginning Friday, Aug. 4, with a linear TV premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Following episodes will be released weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT through Sept. 24 on streaming and linear TV.
- Episode 1: Friday, Aug. 4, 2023
- Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
- Episode 3: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
- Episode 4: Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
- Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
- Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023
- Episode 7: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023
- Episode 8: Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere?
You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere Trailer
Paramount Plus
