 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Chi Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

After a series high in streaming numbers last season, “The Chi” is back and bigger than ever. The hit Showtime series returns with its sixth season this Friday, Aug. 4 on Paramount+ With Showtime in an expanded 16-episode, two-part season packed with new highs, lows, partnerships, declarations of love, political ambitions, businesses, questions of faith, and more threads that further tie the tight-knit community together. “The Chi” Season 6 will be available to watch on Paramount+ With Showtime on Aug. 4 with a linear TV premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere

About ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere

Created by Lena Waithe, “The Chi” follows a group of residents in the South Side of Chicago who become connected by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

The ensemble cast is led by Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook with Lynn Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, and more joining the new season as guest stars.

The 16-episode sixth season will be split into two eight-episode installments with the second half of the season premiering at a later date to be announced.

Can you watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere on Paramount Plus.

What is the ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere episode schedule?

The first half of “The Chi” Season 6 will premiere on Paramount+ under its Paramount+ with Showtime plan beginning Friday, Aug. 4, with a linear TV premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Following episodes will be released weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT through Sept. 24 on streaming and linear TV.

  • Episode 1: Friday, Aug. 4, 2023
  • Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
  • Episode 3: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
  • Episode 4: Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
  • Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
  • Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023
  • Episode 7: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023
  • Episode 8: Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Chi’ Season 6 Premiere Trailer

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.