How to Watch ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

In the sequel of "The Christmas House," the Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House this year.

How to Watch ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ Premiere

When: Saturday, December 18, at 8 PM

TV: Hallmark Channel

About ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’

For the last two years, Mike (Robert Buckley) and Andi (Ana Ayora) have been settling into their home whereas Mike’s brother Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) are raising two children. Meanwhile, Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and Bill (Treat Williams) have retired and revitalized their now happy marriage.

This Christmas, the Mitchell family agree to meet in the quaint town of Rhinebeck, New York. However, their relaxing holiday comes to a halt when Mike is asked to participate in a celebrity home decorating reality TV show. He eventually convinces everyone and gets excited to share the famous Christmas House with the world. Then, when his opponent drops out at the last minute, Brandon takes over as Mike’s rival in the Christmas decorating showdown.

