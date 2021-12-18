 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

In the sequel of “The Christmas House,” the Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House this year. You can watch the Hallmark film, “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” on Saturday, December 18, at 8 PM. Stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ Premiere

About ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’

For the last two years, Mike (Robert Buckley) and Andi (Ana Ayora) have been settling into their home whereas Mike’s brother Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) are raising two children. Meanwhile, Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and Bill (Treat Williams) have retired and revitalized their now happy marriage.

This Christmas, the Mitchell family agree to meet in the quaint town of Rhinebeck, New York. However, their relaxing holiday comes to a halt when Mike is asked to participate in a celebrity home decorating reality TV show. He eventually convinces everyone and gets excited to share the famous Christmas House with the world. Then, when his opponent drops out at the last minute, Brandon takes over as Mike’s rival in the Christmas decorating showdown.

How to Stream ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ on the Hallmark Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Hallmark Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 25 Top Cable Channels

