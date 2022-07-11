How to Watch the ‘Claim to Fame’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

For some celebrity siblings, it’s time to step out of the shadows! ABC brings a hot new reality series hosted by a pair of famous brothers to audiences this summer with “Claim to Fame.” Twelve members of celebrity families come together under one roof to take a chance at their own fame and fortune. From exciting games to playing detective, the housemates will compete to get their hands on the coveted $100,000 prize! Find out who’s really famous on Monday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Monday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET

ABC



The series will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day as well.

About ‘Claim to Fame’

Join hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas as they invite 12 celebrity kin into a “Big Brother” style house to compete for their own chance to make it big. Keeping their identities and family ties secret, they’ll have to take on their rivals through various challenges and tests for the grand prize of $100,000. Alliances will form and fall as these celebutante siblings vie to determine if they truly have their own “Claim to Fame.”

The Disney-produced series comes from Kinetic Content, the minds behind “Love is Blind” and “Married at First Sight.” Host Kevin Jonas is a former member of The Jonas Brothers, also starring in the Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock” and the E! reality series “Married to Jonas.” His brother Frankie was not in the family band but found his own fame voice acting in the Studio Ghibli film “Ponyo” while also making guest appearances in Kevin’s reality series.

