How to Watch ‘The Climb’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to become a world-class rock climber? A new series from Jason Momoa is dedicated to finding out the answer to that question. “The Climb,” coming to HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 12, takes groups of inexperienced climbers and puts them through a series of challenges, guided by experts. The winner gets a cash prize, plus the bragging rights that come along with being a true climber. You can watch The Climb: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'The Climb' Series Premiere

“The Climb” is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber with a prAna-sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize.

This new reality series is about more than just cash prizes or a cheap laugh. It’s designed to truly test the mettle of its competitors, and to show them something about themselves that they never knew before. It’s clearly intended to reach audiences in the same fashion, to challenge them to reach heights they never thought were possible.

