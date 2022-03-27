How to Watch the USMNT vs. Panama CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Live For Free Without Cable

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team escaped Estadio Azteca with a point after a 0-0 draw Thursday night against rival Mexico. Now, the USMNT returns home with a great opportunity to secure their spot in the World Cup with a match against Panama. Will tonight be the night that the U.S. punches its ticket to Qatar as a CONCACAF representative? Or will they have to wait for one more match before making plans this winter’s World Cup?

You can find out Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, UniMas, and TUDN.

How to Watch the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Panama - Live for Free Without Cable

About the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

The U.S. drew a dangerous match against Mexico despite a few great opportunities, including a dead center miss by Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. They’ll now face a desperate Panama team who were in the fourth position for most of the qualifying period but now find themselves on the outside looking in.

In order to stay alive, Panama will need to leave Orlando with at least one point. A loss could be catastrophic for their World Cup hopes, as they will next wrap up the qualifying round with Canada, the current CONCACAF table leader. As for the U.S., they will end qualifying with Costa Rica.

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Canada (X) 12 7 4 1 +13 25 2 United States 12 6 4 2 +9 22 3 Mexico 12 6 4 2 +6 22 4 Costa Rica 12 5 4 3 +2 19 5 Panama 12 5 3 4 +1 18 6 El Salvador (Eliminated) 12 2 4 6 −7 10 7 Jamaica (Eliminated) 12 1 5 6 −7 8 8 # Honduras (Eliminated) 12 0 4 8 −17 4

Remaining 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Schedule

United States

vs. Panama, March 27

vs. Costa Rica, March 30

Canada

vs. Jamaica, March 27

vs. Panama, March 30

Mexico

vs. Honduras, March 27

vs. El Salvador, March 30

Costa Rica

vs. El Salvador, March 27

vs. USA, March 30

Panama

vs. USA, March 27

vs. Canada, March 30

How to Stream CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Panama for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

