How to Watch the USMNT vs. Panama CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Live For Free Without Cable
The United States Men’s National Soccer Team escaped Estadio Azteca with a point after a 0-0 draw Thursday night against rival Mexico. Now, the USMNT returns home with a great opportunity to secure their spot in the World Cup with a match against Panama. Will tonight be the night that the U.S. punches its ticket to Qatar as a CONCACAF representative? Or will they have to wait for one more match before making plans this winter’s World Cup?
You can find out Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, UniMas, and TUDN.
About the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
The U.S. drew a dangerous match against Mexico despite a few great opportunities, including a dead center miss by Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. They’ll now face a desperate Panama team who were in the fourth position for most of the qualifying period but now find themselves on the outside looking in.
In order to stay alive, Panama will need to leave Orlando with at least one point. A loss could be catastrophic for their World Cup hopes, as they will next wrap up the qualifying round with Canada, the current CONCACAF table leader. As for the U.S., they will end qualifying with Costa Rica.
2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Canada (X)
|12
|7
|4
|1
|+13
|25
|2
|United States
|12
|6
|4
|2
|+9
|22
|3
|Mexico
|12
|6
|4
|2
|+6
|22
|4
|Costa Rica
|12
|5
|4
|3
|+2
|19
|5
|Panama
|12
|5
|3
|4
|+1
|18
|6
|El Salvador (Eliminated)
|12
|2
|4
|6
|−7
|10
|7
|Jamaica (Eliminated)
|12
|1
|5
|6
|−7
|8
|8
|# Honduras (Eliminated)
|12
|0
|4
|8
|−17
|4
Remaining 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Schedule
United States
- vs. Panama, March 27
- vs. Costa Rica, March 30
Canada
- vs. Jamaica, March 27
- vs. Panama, March 30
Mexico
- vs. Honduras, March 27
- vs. El Salvador, March 30
Costa Rica
- vs. El Salvador, March 27
- vs. USA, March 30
Panama
- vs. USA, March 27
- vs. Canada, March 30
How to Stream CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Panama for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Panama live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|UniMás
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|TUDN
|≥ $104.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-