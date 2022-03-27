 Skip to Content
How to Watch the USMNT vs. Panama CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team escaped Estadio Azteca with a point after a 0-0 draw Thursday night against rival Mexico. Now, the USMNT returns home with a great opportunity to secure their spot in the World Cup with a match against Panama. Will tonight be the night that the U.S. punches its ticket to Qatar as a CONCACAF representative? Or will they have to wait for one more match before making plans this winter’s World Cup?

You can find out Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, UniMas, and TUDN.

How to Watch the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Panama - Live for Free Without Cable

About the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

The U.S. drew a dangerous match against Mexico despite a few great opportunities, including a dead center miss by Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. They’ll now face a desperate Panama team who were in the fourth position for most of the qualifying period but now find themselves on the outside looking in.

In order to stay alive, Panama will need to leave Orlando with at least one point. A loss could be catastrophic for their World Cup hopes, as they will next wrap up the qualifying round with Canada, the current CONCACAF table leader. As for the U.S., they will end qualifying with Costa Rica.

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts
1 Canada (X) 12 7 4 1 +13 25
2 United States 12 6 4 2 +9 22
3 Mexico 12 6 4 2 +6 22
4 Costa Rica 12 5 4 3 +2 19
5 Panama 12 5 3 4 +1 18
6 El Salvador (Eliminated) 12 2 4 6 −7 10
7 Jamaica (Eliminated) 12 1 5 6 −7 8
8 # Honduras (Eliminated) 12 0 4 8 −17 4

Remaining 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Schedule

United States

  • vs. Panama, March 27
  • vs. Costa Rica, March 30

Canada

  • vs. Jamaica, March 27
  • vs. Panama, March 30

Mexico

  • vs. Honduras, March 27
  • vs. El Salvador, March 30

Costa Rica

  • vs. El Salvador, March 27
  • vs. USA, March 30

Panama

  • vs. USA, March 27
  • vs. Canada, March 30

How to Stream CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Panama for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Panama live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--
UniMás≥ $89.99----
TUDN≥ $104.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1), UniMás, and TUDN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1), UniMás, and TUDN + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and UniMás + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Mexico vs. USA: Extended Highlights | CONCACAF WCQ

